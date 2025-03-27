"WHAT A SIGHT TO SEE"— Fans go gaga over ATEEZ's Mingi's new pictorial for Men's Folio

On March 26, 2025, the media outlet Folio released the new digital pictorial featuring ATEEZ's Mingi, accompanied by an interview. The latest images showcased the male artist in different outfits, visuals, and poses, leaving the fandom into a frenzy.

ATEEZ's Mingi donned Calvin Klein from head-to-toe. In the latest photoshoot, he wore polo shirt, t-shirt, jacket, jeans, shirt, tanktops, underwear, and other outfits.

Subsequently, the male artist' pictorial for the Folio circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They could not stop gushing over the male artists' visuals and outfits.

"WHAT A SIGHT TO SEE IN THE MORNING," an X user tweeted.

The fandom stated that ATEEZ's Mingi looked stunning in the latest photoshoot.

"i am foaming in the mouth. I can't imagine how Mingkis are feeling rn," a fan reacted.

"Mingi of ATEEZ looks stunning in the new photos for Men's Folio, showcasing his charisma and style," a fan shared.

"Mingi serving effortless charisma and style! He was made for this," a fan commented.

The internet users added that ATEEZ's Mingi knew how to bring energy to the photoshoots.

"Mingi always knows how to bring the energy in photoshoots! I'm sure his new spread for Men's Folio is packed with charisma and style" a user reacted.

"God d*mn he looks fine," a user shared.

"Mingi is serving looks! The ATEEZ member's new photos for Men's Folio are absolute perfection," a user commented.

ATEEZ's Mingi talked about his life after attending Paris Fashion Week

On March 27, 2025, ATEEZ's Mingi talked about his life after attending Paris Fashion Week during the interview with the media outlet Folio. It was titled ATEEZ’s MINGI Has His Eyes Fixed On The World Stage.

"I recently had the opportunity to attend Paris Fashion Week for the first time. It was a great experience that allowed me to deepen my understanding of fashion in more detail," he mentioned.

He further added:

"After returning to Korea, I’ve been busy keeping up with my schedule. I’m also preparing for an upcoming concert in Seoul, which will be held at KSPO DOME. Just thinking about performing there excites me, and I’m working hard to deliver a great stage for everyone who sees the show."

In other news, the male artist released his first LP Fix On/Off, on August 9, 2024, through KQ Entertainment and Stone Music Entertainment. It featured Tunnel, Tunnel (Instrumental), Vortex, and Untitle.

