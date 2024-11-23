“WHAT A WONDERFULLY UNIQUE EXPERIENCE” - Fans excited as BTS’ Taehyung’s Winter Ahead’s MV is reported to be screened at Shinsegae Square

On November 23, 2024, Newsen via Naver announced that BTS member Taehyung's highly anticipated solo track, Winter Ahead, would have its premiere on the Shinsegae Square digital screen in Seoul.

Shinsegae Square screen is a high-tech digital screen located at the flagship branch of the Shinsegae Department Store. As per DFNI magazine, the screen is the "size of three basketball courts(1292.3sqm)."

Many BTS fans expressed their excitement about this special music video premiere on X. One fan wrote:

“WHAT A WONDERFULLY UNIQUE EXPERIENCE.”

Fans also expressed pride and excitement across social media platforms:

"Kim Taehyung on huge screens is not a new thing but every appearance of his shows the serious creed of his artistry," a fan wrote.

"He's releasing his song in style. That's so Tae of him," a fan stated.

"This is amazing news! To see this MV on such a big screen would be heavenly, " a fan exclaimed.

Some other fans said:

"I am teary eyed. This is so amazing beyond words," another fan said.

"Oh my god it will be a public event!!!" another fan exclaimed.

"Not at all jealous of the people who get to see it on the big screen in Shinsegae Square!!! But this is going to be epic!!! Cannot wait!!" a fan expressed.

Taehyung to release two tracks for 2024's holiday season

On November 23, BTS’ V shared some lyrics to his upcoming digital single Winter Ahead through a lyric poster shared on the global fan platform Weverse. The song has already generated excitement as it marks a collaboration between V and the celebrated Korean vocalist Park Hyo Shin.

The full music video of Winter Ahead will premiere on November 29 at 2 pm KST. It will be available simultaneously on HYBE Labels’ YouTube channel and Shinsegae Square.

Additionally, on November 25 and 27, teasers for the music video will be released on HYBE Label's YouTube channel at 0:00 (KST). The same teasers will also be shown at Shinsegae Square at 6:00 am (KST).

V is no stranger to releasing songs during the holiday season. Past tracks like “Snow Flower” (feat. Peakboy), “Christmas Tree”, and “wherever u r (ft. V of BTS)” have become fan favorites. Winter Ahead continues this tradition, offering fans another gift-like track to celebrate the season.

The song's lyrics were co-written by Jesse Harris, the Grammy-winning songwriter behind Norah Jones’ Don’t Know Why.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the song's full release and the special experience of watching its music video displayed on such a grand scale.

