Considered one of the most beautiful OSTs, BTS member V's enchanting masterpiece, Christmas Tree, has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the fastest solo K-pop track to cross 300 million views, surpassing the previous record held by his song Sweet Night.

On June 28, Kim Taehyung, known by his stage name V, accomplished this remarkable feat, surpassing his own previous achievement. Christmas Tree serves as an Original Soundtrack (OST) for the film Our Beloved Summer, which notably features one of V's closest friends, actor Choi Woo-shik.

On June 28, Kim Taehyung, known by his stage name V, accomplished this remarkable feat, surpassing his own previous achievement.

Interestingly, Sweet Night, that held the prior record, was another OST composed by V for the immensely popular K-drama Itaewon Class, which also starred one of his close friends, Park Seo-joon, a hugely popular South Korean actor.

V's Christmas Tree breaks Spotify record previously held by the idol himself, fans celebrate the news on social media

Kim Taehyung, aka BTS’ V, the lead vocalist of the group, is renowned for his distinctive vocal prowess. His melodious tonality empowers him to deliver heartfelt ballads and evoke emotions through his deep and soulful voice, enriching the essence of every song he sings.

Christmas Tree is one such notable song that showcases V's vocal abilities. Despite most of its lyrics being in English, V faced the challenge of mastering proper pronunciation. Renowned lyricist Nam Hye-seung penned the song specifically with V's vocals in mind. Carefully crafted to align with the style of songs V has sung in the past, Christmas Tree highlights V's strengths and delivers a composition that perfectly suits his unique musical style.

Sam♡ Taehyung kissed me! @TaeLovesSam



And

congratulations to the best Vocalist

Kim Taehyung



Congratulations Taehyung my loVe



EXCEPTIONAL VOCALIST V

The song, crafted for the movie, Our Beloved Summer, paints a vivid picture of an internal monologue unfolding within the protagonist's mind when he unexpectedly encounters his former lover.

The song, crafted for the movie, Our Beloved Summer, paints a vivid picture of an internal monologue unfolding within the protagonist's mind when he unexpectedly encounters his former lover. As he lays his eyes on the love of his life after years of separation, a flood of emotions and memories resurfaces, rekindling the profound connection they once shared. It becomes apparent that these feelings have endured the test of time and remain unchanged throughout the years.

Despite having expressed a million sentiments for each other in the past, they both feel that there are still innumerable things left unsaid between them, further highlighting the depth and complexity of their love. With its exquisite lyricism and intricate composition, the song beautifully captures the bittersweet nature of love.

Needless to say, this achievement, like any other, caused a wave of emotional happiness among BTS fans, who couldn’t help themselves from expressing their delight and spamming social media with congratulations for V.

Via @Viadavidss TAE GUIDE @taeguide



Congratulations Taehyung!



Needless to say, this achievement, like any other, caused a wave of emotional happiness among BTS fans, who couldn't help themselves from expressing their delight and spamming social media with congratulations for V.

V @V_1995_30_12

Fans widely acknowledged V as an "EXCEPTIONAL VOCALIST" in their posts, highlighting the singer's mesmerizing vocal qualities.

VANTE🧛 @vante_lovers

Congratulations Taehyung 🤍



EXCEPTIONAL VOCALIST V

#ChristmasTree300M twitter.com/taeteluv_/stat… *✧ @taeteluv_



Congratulations Taehyung 🤍



EXCEPTIONAL VOCALIST V

#ChristmasTree300M



“Christmas Tree” has now surpassed 300 MILLION Spotify StreamsCongratulations Taehyung 🤍EXCEPTIONAL VOCALIST V “Christmas Tree” has now surpassed 300 MILLION Spotify Streams Congratulations Taehyung 🤍EXCEPTIONAL VOCALIST V#ChristmasTree300M https://t.co/m5uoyDRmYl I’m so proud of you my boyCongratulations Taehyung 🤍EXCEPTIONAL VOCALIST V I’m so proud of you my boy Congratulations Taehyung 🤍EXCEPTIONAL VOCALIST V#ChristmasTree300M twitter.com/taeteluv_/stat…

Fans widely acknowledged V as an "EXCEPTIONAL VOCALIST" in their posts, highlighting the singer's mesmerizing vocal qualities. Many ARMYs believe that this phrase decently captures the profound impact and remarkable skills that the BTS member possesses as an artist.

V has been actively establishing himself as a fashion icon lately, frequently attending fashion shows for his sponsor brand, CELINE, with many of these events taking place in Paris.

Recently, V also made an appearance at the Seoul concert held by his fellow BTS member, Suga, joining his bandmates Jimin and Jungkook for the memorable event.

