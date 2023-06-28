“Kim Taehyung impact”: CELINE’s latest collection video shared by BTS’ V on his Instagram stories becomes the brand’s most viewed video this year

BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung once again displayed his raw star power and massive impact by sharing a video of French luxury brand CELINE’s latest campaign on his Instagram stories. The video showcases the CELINE HOMME WINTER 23 collection at LE PALACE PARIS and is directed by Hedi Slimane, who is the Image director of CELINE. Posted only a couple of hours ago by BTS’ V, the video has already surpassed 2 million views, making it their most-viewed video this year.

#TAEHYUNGxCeline @celineofficial ’s latest video that Taehyung has shared on his Instagram has now surpassed 2 Million views making it their most viewed video this year. .@celineofficial’s latest video that Taehyung has shared on his Instagram has now surpassed 2 Million views making it their most viewed video this year.#TAEHYUNGxCeline

The Singularity singer is the official brand ambassador for CELINE, alongside BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Park Bo-gum. Since his inclusion into CELINE’s global family, the fashion brand’s social media impact, sales, and overall image have improved massively, and BTS’ V has proven yet again why his star power is incomparable.

BTS’ V’s fans celebrate his global star power which earned CELINE its most-watched Instagram video

On June 28, BTS’ V shared a video of the brand's February 2023 campaign featuring their Homme Winter 2023 collection. The exquisite show took place at LE PALACE in Paris and is called "CELINE 18 LA COLLECTION DU PALACE PARIS SYNDROME" directed by the luxury brand’s Image director Hedi Slimane, who also recruited BTS’ V as the brand’s newest global ambassador.

The video features the inside details of their Paris show in February, a month before BTS’ V was officially brought on board. According to Brand Finance, CELINE recorded a growth rate of 51 percent following the recruitment of the singer.

Although the video does not feature the Christmas Tree singer, it had 3,025,862 views on Instagram at the time of writing this article. Fans are hoping that the next campaign video features BTS’ V as well, but for now, ARMYs are heaping praise on his massive impact, which has caused this campaign video to become CELINE’s most-watched video within only a couple of hours of its release. "TAEHYUNG X CELINE" and "CELINE Boy V" have taken over worldwide Twitter trends.

SJ @sjhvj01 @BTSVChartData @celineofficial That brand is so lucky to have taehyung giving them sales engagement clout crowd they ever witnessed 🥵 @BTSVChartData @celineofficial That brand is so lucky to have taehyung giving them sales engagement clout crowd they ever witnessed 🥵

#TAEHYUNGxCeline @tetestream_ Even though he didn't attend that fashion show, they still asked him to share it as they know his clout. We're used to brands promoting their ambassadors not the other way but whatever @tetestream_ Even though he didn't attend that fashion show, they still asked him to share it as they know his clout. We're used to brands promoting their ambassadors not the other way but whatever#TAEHYUNGxCeline

Lately, the BTS singer has been promoting CELINE via his personal Instagram. A day ago, the Sweet Night singer posted photos of him wearing the brand’s latest Men’s Fall 2023 collection. Mixing the best of luxury and denim fashion, the idol shows off his various charms in a zebra-printed denim jacket with jeans and a round bag with CELINE printed on it.

The Inner Child singer showed off his signature expressions as he posed for various photos and videos, making a professional brand photoshoot look easy and effortless.

Since then, the Instagram post has amassed 11,661,865 likes. With a simple caption “Went on a picnic” accompanied by a baby emoticon and a smiley-wearing dark glasses emoji, the Sweet Night singer has achieved yet another Instagram post that has surpassed 10 million likes.

BTS’ V is currently prepping for the release of his solo album

BTS’ V’s solo debut is one of the most-anticipated moments for ARMYs. As of now, five out of the seven Bangtan members have made their solo debuts. Maknae Jungkook is expected to make his solo debut on July 14, a month and a day after their 10th debut anniversary on June 13.

This means the Singularity singer will be the last Bangtan member to make his solo debut, and according to various reports, it will be in the final quarter of the year (October to December). At his Siminvest fan meeting, the singer revealed he is deeply influenced by winter and the festive atmosphere of Christmas, hinting that his solo album will showcase his love for both.

Additionally, he recently released Le Jazz De V, where he sang his own renditions of universally loved jazz songs. The singer covered the popular Michael Buble song It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas. Known for his affinity for jazz music, fans believe that the BTS member will most definitely include a jazz-themed song.

Furthermore, it is rumored that Lady Gaga and Jon Batiste will feature on his solo album, based on his recent social media activity. However, there is no official confirmation on that front.

