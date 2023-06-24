“What a way to wake up”: Fans love BTS’ V reacting to an old meme of Jung Kook on Weverse

Fans are in love with how BTS’ V reacted to an old meme by the group’s youngest member, Jung Kook. On June 23, the Christmas Tree singer went online on the Weverse platform and commented on an ARMY’s post. The post in question was a screenshot of the Dreamers singer from a Bangtan Bomb video released back in 2014.

Another detail of the 2014 video was that it was about V and Jung Kook fooling around with lip-syncing covers. The trip down memory lane made many fans nostalgic, while others also gushed about how they finally made the Christmas Tree singer laugh.

cal. @vkletters twitter.com/mybwits/status… ۵ @mybwits The fact that Taehyung the one who filmed this lmao The fact that Taehyung the one who filmed this lmao https://t.co/3J7gwWnoGD wow, what a way to wake up. good evening indeed. wow, what a way to wake up. good evening indeed. 😸 twitter.com/mybwits/status…

BTS’ V comments on a post of an ARMY posting a meme of Jung Kook from 2014

For years, BTS’ V and Jung Kook’s friendship as the youngest members of the group has always been adored by fans. The duo is lovingly called ‘TaeKook,’ made from their Korean names, Kim Tae-hyung and Jeon Jung-kook. Thanks to the decade's worth of content since the group has been active, thousands of clips of their shenanigans are shared on the internet almost every day.

Hence, it was only a matter of time till V stumbled upon an old meme of Jung Kook that was actually a screenshot from a video released nearly eight years ago. In 2013, the Christmas Tree singer recorded a video of having fun with the youngest BTS member lip-syncing to Lim Chang-jung’s famous song, A Guy Like Me. However, it was posted in December 2014.

In one part of the video, Jung Kook uses a devil spear as a cane and gives a hilarious pose. It was at this moment that an ARMY took a screenshot and posted it on Weverse on June 23. That same day, BTS’ V commented on the post. Fans loved that they made the Christmas Tree singer laugh, and he even mentioned how special it was that he saw the post since he was the one who filmed the video.

Take a look at how fans reacted to V finding out the Dreamers singer's meme from 2014 below:

xi · @jkth_____ ۵ @mybwits The fact that Taehyung the one who filmed this lmao The fact that Taehyung the one who filmed this lmao https://t.co/3J7gwWnoGD i cannot explain how much i love these two i just CANT twitter.com/mybwits/status… i cannot explain how much i love these two i just CANT twitter.com/mybwits/status…

𝒞𝒶𝓃𝒾⁷💜Festa @lilac90__ ۵ @mybwits The fact that Taehyung the one who filmed this lmao The fact that Taehyung the one who filmed this lmao https://t.co/3J7gwWnoGD lost to himself at last TT twitter.com/mybwits/status… lost to himself at last TT twitter.com/mybwits/status…

Not_in_my_vocabularyᶠᵉˢᵗᵃ¹⁰🔍⍤⃝🔎 @OoooIdkk My god JK IS SO HELLA FUNNY @mybwits Whenever I watch this vdo, I laugh so hardMy god JK IS SO HELLA FUNNY @mybwits Whenever I watch this vdo, I laugh so hard😭My god JK IS SO HELLA FUNNY 😭

Oorie&coco⁷♡ @blackdiaryV @mybwits Frr he was even kekeing behind the camera @mybwits Frr he was even kekeing behind the camera 😭😭😭

BTS’ V will reportedly release his debut solo album at the end of 2023

According to several South Korean outlets, the youngest BTS members, V and Jung Kook, are scheduled to make their respective solo debuts in the latter half of this year. Speculations in the ARMY fandom are along similar lines, especially after one report stated that the Dreamers singer will release a solo album on July 14.

BIGHIT MUSIC, the artists’ agency, did not deny or confirm the report. However, fans connected the dots by making a reverse timeline. As per the majority of fans and some South Korean news outlets, the duo (who are the only members remaining to make their solo debuts) will have to release music by this year if they were to keep up their promise of reuniting in 2025.

