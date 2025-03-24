What happened to Kim Do-hoon? Actor's Dear X filming reportedly faces uncertainty following motorbike accident

Actor Kim Do-hoon has sustained a fractured forearm as a result of a reported accident while in preparation to film. According to an entertainment industry official, he was practicing riding a bicycle for TVING original series Dear X when he fell, resulting in an injury to an area near his left forearm, as reported by Sports Chosun on March 24.

Ad

Medical checks confirmed that it would take around 24 weeks to return fully, leaving the situation up in the air regarding Kim Do-hoon's filming schedule.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Kim Do-hoon was planning to film action sequences alongside actress Kim Yoo-jung in the upcoming series Dear X, but his prospects for filming have reportedly come to a halt as he is currently recovering following surgery.

Dear X: Plot and cast

Baek A-jin (Kim Yoo-jung) grew up subjected to domestic violence, which required her to suppress her emotional self and read and manipulate other people. Although polite and generous, she has a cruel streak when maneuvering things for herself or when challenged. Baek A-jin is a top actress, and when it comes to virtue, her careful demeanor only comes to suit her beauty.

Ad

At her side is a good friend, Yun Jun-seo (Kim Young-dae), who has been devoted to her since childhood and will do anything for her. And, yet when given the opportunity to be trusted by Baek A-jin, he ultimately chooses her destruction.

Expand Tweet

Ad

There is Kim Jae-o, another vestige of Baek A-jin’s life, who also had an abusive father, but gained a new purpose through Baek A-jin's care. There is also Im Re-na, a failed idol-turned-top actress, who has feelings for Yun Jun-seo.

Kim Yoo-jung portrays Baek A-jin, a great actress who is strong-willed and beautiful. However, A-jin harbors a dark secret that is exposed to others. Kim Young-dae plays Yoon Jun-seo, who has always been with A-jin, even if it means going the wrong way.

Ad

Kim Do-hoon plays Kim Jae-oh, who will be connected to A-jin's dark side. He is an understanding and supportive person. In addition to these characters, Lee Yeol-eum plays Lena, an idol, and actress. Lena is bright and sweet, with a big crush on Jun-seo.

Dear X is directed by Lee Eun-bok, who is known for such dramas as Sweet Home, Mr. Sunshine, Goblin, and Descendants of the Sun. The series is slated for release in 2025 on TVING.

Ad

More about Kim Do-hoon

Kim Do-hoon starred in Moving, a South Korean action fantasy sci-fi series written by Kang Full and co-directed by Park In-je and Park Yoon-seo. He portrayed Lee Gwang-hoon, the son of Jae-man and the class leader of Class 3–3 at Jeongwon High School, inheriting superhuman strength and speed from his father.

He also appeared in Love Scout as Woo Jung-hoon, the CTO of Peoplez and the youngest son of a chaebol family.

Ad

After appearing in Moving, Kim Do-hoon was recently a participant in the production My Perfect Secretary and the entertainment number show Our Neighborhood Poop Puppy. He has also appeared in movies such as Handsome Guys, The Hypnosis, The Faceless Boss, and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback