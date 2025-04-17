What happened to Mizuki Itagaki? All we know as tributes pour in following Japanese actor’s death at 24

Japanese actor, model, and former member of M!LK, Mizuki Itagaki, has passed away at the age of 24. On April 17, 2025, his family confirmed through his official Instagram account that his body had been found in Tokyo after being missing since late January.

They revealed that the cause of death was an unexpected accident, though no further details have been disclosed. Mizuki Itagaki had been struggling with mental health issues since 2024. He was recently considering a return to the entertainment world. His family wrote,

"We're very sorry to share that actor Itagaki Mizuki has passed away due to an unfortunate incident. To all the fans who supported him with so much warmth, and to everyone who worked with him, we're truly grateful from the bottom of our hearts."

They continued,

'Since the end of January, Mizuki had been missing due to struggles with mental health issues he had been dealing with since last year. The police and others continued the search, and just recently, we were contacted by the Tokyo police that his body had been found in the city."

His family shared that he had just started looking ahead and that this makes his passing all the more heartbreaking.

Fans took to social media to express their grief as they shared memories, photos, and clips of the late actor. An X user, @FTLOD7, wrote,

"Absolutely shocked & devastated. He was dealing with mental health issues & was even hospitalized last yr. He was inactive online for months. I dont know how painful his last days were, but I hope now he gets some peace. U will be missed Itagaki Mizuki. U will always be loved."

Many said they were shocked and saddened by the loss, especially knowing he was planning a comeback.

"Mizuki-kun, may you rest in peace. This is truly heartbreaking," a fan commented.

"One if my favourite japanese actors. So sad that he was suffering and no one could help him. May he rest in peace," an X user wrote.

"Itagaki mizuki and his full of spirit personality will always be remembered with love and peace just like his ig username," another person added.

Tributes from longtime fans of Mizuki Itagaki highlighted just how deeply he touched lives through his work.

It hurts to know that someone who gave us so much joy and energy was struggling behind the scenes. You weren't just kind, you were also an incredibly talented actor. I wish the world had been kinder to you. Wherever you are now, I hope you've found peace. Thank you for everything you gave, even when it was hard," a user commented.

"Oh My God! I can't believe it. RIP," a fan said.

"I remember his drama and the other time when i see him acted in support role. Condolences to his family and friends omg he is even younger than me," another fan wrote.

Mizuki Itagaki’s career, departure from agency, and more

Mizuki Itagaki was born on October 25, 2000, in Tokyo. He was scouted at age 10 by Stardust Promotion. He then began his career in entertainment shortly after. He joined the J-pop group M!LK in 2014 and remained a member until his departure in January 2020.

Mizuki Itagaki made his film debut the same year in Yamikin Ushijima-kun Part 2 and later gained widespread recognition for playing Kanbara Kazuhiko in Solomon's Perjury (2015). He earned the Newcomer Actor Award at the Japan Movie Critics Awards.

Mizuki Itagaki's acting career continued to grow, with roles in films like Hatsukoi Loss Time and dramas such as Prince of Legend, Yell, and In-house Marriage Honey.

In their statement, his family said Mizuki Itagaki never intended to say goodbye in such a way. They expressed regret that he couldn’t personally thank the fans who supported him throughout his life.

In March 2024, Mizuki Itagaki officially parted ways with Stardust Promotion and closed his fan club, though he had expressed intent to continue acting.

