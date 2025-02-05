"What do you mean ??"— Fans react as Umi mentions BTS' Taehyung on TikTok, hints at ‘wherever u r’ live performance after his military service

On February 5, 2025, BTS fans were sent into a frenzy after American singer UMI mentioned Taehyung (V) in a TikTok video. While singing their collaboration track, wherever u r, she added a caption that caught everyone's attention, expressing her excitement about performing the song live with him in just a few months.

This subtle hint immediately sparked speculation among fans, who eagerly questioned whether a live performance was planned once Taehyung completed his military service. Her caption read,

"can't wait to sing this live with tae. Few more months :)"

This latest TikTok post has heightened anticipation for his return, as the idol is currently serving in the military. Fans flooded social media with reactions, eager to know more about the possible live performance. An X user, @winnttaebear, wrote,

"What do you mean ??"

Others also joined to share similar thoughts.

"Is this a hint for something beautiful??," another netizen remarked.

"wdym few more months?! omg tae and umi live perf?!#?*(," a fan commented.

Some expressed joy at the idea of seeing them on stage together, while others speculated on when and where it might happen.

"A live performance together in few months," a fan commented.

"Mam where when whatt?!?!?!,' a netizen remarked.

"One of my favorite tae collab is gonna be performed liveeeee," a user wrote.

More about BTS' Taehyung and his military service

Taehyung enlisted in December 2023 in the Special Duty Team (SDT), an elite unit of the South Korean military. After completing his basic training at the Army General Administration School, he was assigned to the Military Police Corps under the 2nd Army Corps in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province.

His role in the Special Duty Team requires intense physical training and specialized operations, making his military journey more demanding than a standard service position.

Fans are eagerly counting down to his discharge date, which is set for June 10, 2025, marking just a few months until his long-awaited return.

Despite being away from the public eye, Taehyung remained connected to fans through pre-recorded content and music releases. His collaboration with UMI, wherever u r, was released on December 30, 2023, as a special gift for ARMY, coinciding with his birthday.

Since Taehyung could not promote the song himself, UMI took the lead. She even revealed the full lyrics in multiple languages before its release, fueling excitement within the fandom.

