What is the Miryang case? Revisiting allegations following the recent alleged identity reveal of four assailants through anonymous YouTubers 

On Saturday, June 1, an anonymous YouTuber released the alleged identities of the Miryang case's three assailants, followed by another anonymous YouTuber revealing the identity of one other assailant. The first YouTuber not only claimed that the other assailants involved in the case confirmed these identities, but they also promised to reveal the identities of all the forty-four men who were involved in the s*xual-assault case from 2004.

Trigger Warning: Mention of s*xual assault, abuse, and harassment

In 2004, a then-high school girl, Choi, was s*xually assaulted by 44 high school students. She was involved in the case after dialing the wrong number and getting herself acquainted with a member of the Miryang Coalition named Kim, who invited her to Miryang and subsequently assaulted her on multiple occasions with 3 to 24 other men being involved in each occurrence, with at least 44 involved in total.

Trending

Expand Tweet

While they kept the mouths of the victim shut through threats and other forms of restriction, the case finally came to light after Choi confessed to her aunt. It was also later revealed that Choi's cousin and sister also fell victim to the incident. However, of the 44 assailants, only 10 received a probation sentence.

Reportedly, 20 others went to juvenile centers, and 14 of them settled through money and other forms of exchange outside of the court. This incident left an enormous mark on the netizens' hearts for the low-level punishment for the crime committed by the 44 men. This case was, therefore, brought to light again by the anonymous YouTuber, @nalock9, who promised to reveal the identities of all 44 assailants.

All you need to know about the Miryang case that unfolded in 2004 following anonymous YouTubers' alleged identity reveal of the assailants

Following the revelation of the four Miryang case assailants' identities by an anonymous YouTuber, the consequences of the same are unfolding. One of the allegedly exposed assailants lost their job at the conglomerate, and another one got fired from his position at the car dealership.

While the third one's company was reportedly demolished after being identified as an unauthorized building, his current status was unknown, just like the last revealed assailant.

Expand Tweet

When the case was brought to their notice, the Korean police reportedly mistreated Choi and other women victims. Reportedly, the Korean police mistreated Choi and other women victims, abusing them and leaking their identities. It was allegedly believed that.

Choi had difficulties joining schools and had several threats from an assailant's parents, demanding her to request the reduction of his detention period. It was also revealed that the 44 men, involved in the case, abused and s*xually assaulted five girls, including Choi, her sister, and her cousin.

While netizens were unhappy about the reported lack of punishment and victim-blaming of the Miryang case, they are happy about its resurfacing and the anonymous YouTuber's efforts to revive the same.