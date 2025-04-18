What is Nine Puzzles about? Release date, plot, cast, and all you need to know as Disney+ unveils first poster

Disney+ announced a release date for its highly anticipated drama Nine Puzzles on April 17, 2025. The drama stars Kim Da-mi in the lead, who will be seen back on-screen after a long gap since Our Beloved Summer. A motion poster for the drama was released along with the official synopsis, as reported by Yonhap News.

Ad

The motion poster features a black, white, and red color theme with small elements like an empty playground, a nondescript building complex, a character with an umbrella standing under rain, a bus, a police car, a man with a torch, a bunch of houses, a church, a young girl and another building complex with trees on either sides.

What is the plot of Nine Puzzles? When is the drama releasing?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Along with the doodle depicting pivotal imagery from the drama, the poster for Nine Puzzles also carries the cast and the director's names, namely, Kim Da-mi, Son Suk-gu, and director Yoon Jeong-bin. Director Yoon is known for works like Narco-Saints and The Match.

Nine Puzzles is a mystery thriller that tells the story of Yun I-na (played by Kim Da-mi), a sole witness to the murder of her uncle that happened 10 years ago. The case's profiler, Kim Han-saem (played by Son Suk-gu), was convinced that she is the murderer.

Ad

The story moves to the present, and I-na has grown up to be a criminal profiler. She works at the Criminal Analysis Team with the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. As fate would have it, Han-saem and I-na are brought together to work on a serial killer case. This investigation, in turn, leads to an unraveling of past secrets. The drama will reportedly consist of eleven episodes.

The supporting cast of the drama includes Hyun Bong-shik, Kwak Ja-young, Kim Do-geon, and Lee Joo-young. The drama is written by Lee Eun-mi. Nine Puzzles is slated to release on May 21, 2025, on Disney+.

Ad

All you need to know about the cast of Nine Puzzles

Ad

Kim Da-mi is one of the most popular actresses from South Korea. She rose to fame with roles in dramas like Our Beloved Summer and Itaewon Class. Her roles in movies like The Witch have been well noted by the fans. She has been away from the screen for about two years now. She will reportedly be seen in the drama A Hundred Memories on JTBC sometime this year.

Son Suk-gu is currently featured in the drama Heavenly Ever After. He is known for his roles in dramas like My Liberation Notes, D.P., Big Bet, and A Killer Paradox. He was also seen in the 2024 movie Troll Factory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandini S I Nandini S I specializes in K-pop and K-drama at Sportskeeda, bringing an extensive experience in entertainment reporting where she honed her ability to discern news from the noise. Nandini believes that her keen observations and ability to tune out chatter to find valuable insight bring out the best in each piece she creates. Outside of her professional pursuits, Nandini enjoys reading and trying her hand at crocheting. Know More