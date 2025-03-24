“What a surprise!!!” – Fans thrilled as Seo Yea-ji makes an appearance on ‘Huh Young Man’s Food Travel’ after 8 years, performs Jennie’s ‘Mantra’

On March 23, 2025, X account @SEOYEAJIWORLD reported that actress Seo Yea-ji is making her long-awaited return to variety shows after eight years, with an appearance on Huh Young Man’s Food Travel. The episode is set to air on March 30, 2025, on TV CHOSUN.

Ad

It will feature the South Korean star enjoying a mukbang and performing a dance cover of BLACKPINK Jennie’s Mantra. Seo Yea-ji’s return has attracted widespread attention from fans.

"I knew it, she's working in that IG story!!!! what a surprise!!!", an X user commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

A preview released by TV CHOSUN on March 23, 2025, gives a glimpse of her visit to Wonju, Gangwon Province, alongside host Huh Young-man. At a local restaurant, Seo Yea-ji surprises viewers by dancing to Mantra, flashing her smile.

This is not the first time she has performed Mantra—she previously covered it at a fan meeting, where the video amassed over a million views online. Beyond the dance cover, the episode showcases her love for food as she indulges in various dishes.

Ad

This marks her first variety show appearance since her 2017 guest spot on Knowing Bros. Fans are sharing their excitement, calling Seo Yea-ji’s return a "dream come true" and hoping for more appearances.

"You guys have no idea how much this guest appearance makes me so happy. My heart is full," a fan remarked.

"Seeing Yeaji unnie in a variety show was my dream," a person shared.

Ad

"A SEO YEAJI VARIETY SHOW SIGHTING! I'm getting goosebumps (and a bit emotional too). Truly praying that this is the start of more Yea-Ji on tv. What a way to start the week," a user said.

More such fan reactions:

"Wdym yeaji’s in a variety show??? world is truly healing," a viewer noted.

"Yeaji!!!!! Oh my goshhh oohh my goshhh freaking finalllyyy!!!!," a netizen mentioned.

Ad

"LIFE IS WORTH LIVING," another fan added.

Seo Yea-ji speaks out on Kim Soo-hyun links

Ad

On March 13, 2025, Seo Yea-ji took to her official fan cafe to express frustration over being repeatedly linked to Kim Soo-hyun, his cousin Lee Sa Rang, and their agency, Gold Medalist. Addressing her fans, known as Yeyes, she shared how the ongoing speculation has taken a toll on her mental well-being.

Seo Yea-ji revealed that she had briefly responded to a hateful comment on social media before deleting it. The comment, reacting to a TikTok rumor linked her to Kim Soo-hyun. After deleting her comment, the It's Okay to Not Be Okay actress turned to her fan cafe.

Ad

"I’m only human… So this has been overwhelming, stressful… and I’m so sick and tired of it all. It saddens me and suffocates me… I’ve been holding back and back… but I ended up responding to this comment. I deleted it, though," she wrote in a post (via Koreaboo).

Continuing her statement, she pleaded for an end to the speculation.

Ad

"I wish people would… please… stop. I am in no way affiliated with him and his cousin. I don’t even know why I have to explain myself… but I’m just extra frustrated tonight… Good night, Yeyes," the 34-year-old added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Her statement follows the growing controversy surrounding Kim Soo-hyun. The actor has been under scrutiny after Kim Sae-ron’s aunt claimed via Garo Sero Research Institute that he dated Sae-ron for six years. She alleged that the relationship began when Kim Sae-ron was 15 and Kim Soo-hyun was 27.

In April 2021, Seo Yea-ji faced allegations of "bullying" and "staff mistreatment." A former Gold Medalist employee claimed the agency made up these accusations.

They allegedly did it to protect co-owner Kim Soo-hyun and hide internal issues. However, on March 18, the Gold Medalist denied this. They called the claims "completely false" and from an "anonymous reports."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback