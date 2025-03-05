"What is he doing there?"– Netizens call out HYBE's chairman Bang Si-hyuk for his credits on several tracks of LE SSERAFIM's upcoming album HOT

On March 4, 2025, LE SSERAFIM released the tracklist for their fifth mini-album HOT, set for release on March 14. While fans were excited, disappointment followed when HYBE chairman Bang Si-hyuk was credited as a songwriter on three of the five tracks.

Ad

Fans were initially happy to see the members contribute but criticized Bang's involvement due to his past controversies and reputation.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

While he played a major role in producing music for HYBE’s top groups, including BTS and TXT, he had taken a step back from direct production. His presence on LE SSERAFIM’s album was seen by some as unnecessary and opportunistic.

Fans took to social media to express their frustration, with some arguing that his name on the album credits could overshadow the members' contributions. An X user, @weare_bts7, wrote,

Ad

"What is he doing there? Taking credits for everything..."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others speculated that his involvement was an attempt to maintain control over the group’s music.

"he honestly does not give one fu*k about the girls putting his name on everything knowing how much people hate him," a fan remarked.

"Hate this for them," a netizen added.

"The comment “Sigh, attention seeker”," another person wrote.

"Just seeing Bang Si-hyuk's name makes me feel bad," a user mentioned.

Ad

Many also pointed out that Bang Si-hyuk’s growing unpopularity, especially among female fans, could negatively impact LE SSERAFIM’s image.

"He knows he’s hated my majority K-netz, so why would he put his name on the credits? He just sabotaged the comeback from getting streams," an X user wrote.

"bang pdfile needs to leave my sserapim unnies ALONE," a fan commented.

Ad

"Even if you participated, please remove your name from the credits in good conscience," a netizen added.

More about Bang Si-hyuk, his controversies & LE SSERAFIM’s upcoming album

Bang Si-hyuk has been at the center of multiple controversies, including HYBE’s ongoing conflict with ADOR, the subsidiary managing NewJeans. Reports of internal power struggles and allegations of media manipulation have fueled criticism.

Ad

Additionally, his recent public appearances, including being spotted with AfreecaTV streamers in Beverly Hills, further stirred negative discussions online.

Despite the controversy, LE SSERAFIM remains focused on their comeback. HOT will feature five tracks:

Born Fire HOT (Title Track) Come Over Ash So Cynical (Badum)

Expand Tweet

Ad

In addition to the album release, LE SSERAFIM is preparing for their first world tour, EASY CRAZY HOT, which kicks off in April. The tour will begin with two concerts in Incheon, South Korea, before continuing to cities across Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Southeast Asia.

North American stops are expected in September, with more details yet to be announced.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback