HYBE reports a 4% revenue increase as anticipation for BTS' 2025 reunion boosts investor confidence despite a drop in music sales

On March 3, 2025, Billboard reported that BTS' label, HYBE saw a 4% increase in its revenue and has now reached $1.58 billion in 2024. The increase was recorded despite a general music sales decline. Reports state that the growth could be fueled by the rise in concert revenue as well as increased investor confidence. The latter comes ahead of BTS’ highly anticipated return in 2025.

The company's stock went up to 4.9%, closing at 245,500 won ($167.94). This represents a significant boost following its fourth-quarter earnings report. This news also impacted positively the K-pop industry, with YG Entertainment climbing by 8.8%, JYP Entertainment increasing by 2.4%, and SM Entertainment rising by 0.9%.

The main factor of HYBE's financial rebound this year is said to be none other than BTS. The label had previously reported a 38% drop in operating income for 2024 while the members of the group were enlisted in the military.

With all members set to complete their enlistment this year in June, HYBE expects a major recovery, boosted by its growing social media and Weverse superfan platform investments.

More on market trends and stock performance as BTS set to return in June 2025

In the previous year, HYBE faced challenges with an 11.3% decline in recorded music revenue. However, concert revenue skyrocketed by 25.6% as the number of performances increased from 125 in 2023 to 172 in 2024. Moreover, its South Korean labels saw a 15% rise in international streaming revenue, despite a 17% dip in domestic streaming.

Despite HYBE’s gains, the overall music stock market struggled, with the Billboard Global Music Index (BGMI) falling 2.3% to 2,613.79. Only seven companies in the index saw positive movement, with most stocks experiencing less than a 2% rise, aside from K-pop-related shares.

Expand Tweet

As BTS’ reunion nears, each member has been actively engaged in various projects while completing their military service. RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are currently serving and are expected to be discharged in June 2025. RM recently shared a countdown to his discharge on Instagram. Meanwhile, Jimin and Jungkook were promoted to the rank of sergeant.

Suga is also nearing the end of his enlistment, with around 110 days remaining in his alternative military service as a social worker. Fans are eagerly awaiting his return to music after his D-DAY solo tour in 2023.

Jin, the first BTS member to complete his service, has been actively engaging with fans since his discharge in June 2024. He released Happy, attended major fashion events, and recently appeared at the Gucci fashion show in Milan as a global ambassador.

Expand Tweet

j-hope also completed his service in October 2024, and is currently on his first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE. The tour began in Seoul on February 28, 2025, and will continue across North America and Asia, including Brooklyn, Chicago, Mexico City, Manila, Jakarta, and Osaka.

However, with BTS' full reunion on the horizon, HYBE remains optimistic about stronger financial performance in 2025.

