“Whatever he wears, it always screams elegance” — Fans react to Cha Eun-woo’s look for the DIOR Paris Fashion Week show 

Cha Eun-woo recently attended the Dior Paris Fashion Week. The Astro member donned knee-length grey pants, a chained vest of the same color paired with a brown leather jacket, and black colored boots which complemented him perfectly. Fans loved this look on him and have not shied away from showering compliments.

Fans wanted to see more of Cha Eun-woo, as they made clear by showing their love through social media to the celebrity.

"Whatever he wears, it always screams elegance and style, and he did it again!!!!" said one fan.

"He looks very breathtaking!! and that cute smile?? Oh damn," said a fan.

"Please, @CHAEUNWOO_offcl sir, give us more content," pleaded another fan.

"Cha eunwoo literally shined today he is so gorgeous," said another fan.

Some netizens commented on how Dior's styling goes well with Cha Eun-woo's aesthetics. Further adding that the pairing with the brand often brings a new fashion statement.

"Only Cha Eunwoo could wear Dior like it's his second skin. Absolutely stunning!" said another.

"Loved the outfit Dior Ambassador Cha Eun-woo wore from the #DiorWinter24 collection. He always brings out the best in every Dior attire he wears and always looks breathtakingly stunning," said another person.

"Cha Eunwoo once again brought his A game to this latest Dior event and made a fashion statement that is iconic as it can be. What a pro!" said another fan.

"#CHAEUNWOO the best ambassador! always elegant, wonderful and charismatic... a worthy Dior man," said one person.

The Dior Ambassador attended the show by Kim Jones, who decided to pay tribute Hylton Nel, the South African master potter at the Dior Men's Spring 2025 show. Along with Eun Woo, fans saw Tomorrow X Together (excluding Beomgyu), Big Hit's second boy band, and Henry Lau, the singer and songwriter.

The spring menswear show was also attended by Bad Bunny and Robert Pattinson. Jones took his inspiration for the collection from Nel's works, of which he has bought hundreds.

Inspiration from the artist's work could be seen in the prints of bird motifs, interesting patterns, slogans, and floral embroidery on the clothes.

Cha Eun-woo's recent projects

Eun-woo has been on a roll, from starring in a revenge drama that got him the second position in April's brand reputation rankings to releasing his solo debut album Entity.

In the drama Wonderful World, Eun-woo plays the character of Gwon Seon-yul, who grew up in a wealthy household but suffers after losing both his parents. Viewers loved his work and hence, in the Korean Business Research Institute's updated April brand reputation rankings for drama actors, he bagged second place. While Kim Soo-hyun of Queen of Tears fame topped the list.

Moreover, Cha Eun-woo's solo debut album, Entity made it to the top of iTunes chart globally. The album which also includes his self-written emotional song, Stay has topped the European and global charts and made a mark in 20 countries. Where am I, F**king great time, and You're the Best are a few more songs from the album that were praised by the fans.