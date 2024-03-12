"GOING INSANE FOR HIM": Netizens react to Cha Eun-woo's transformation for his Disney+ ongoing drama "Wonderful World"

Cha Eun-woo has recently been dominating online discussions for his captivating role in the ongoing Disney+ drama Wonderful World, where he stars alongside Kim Nam-joo. For his part, Cha Eun-woo had reportedly undergone intensive physical training and bulked up to play the character in the story.

Additionally, he also learned wielding since his character Sun-yool works as a mechanic at a car shop. Compared to his previous roles in True Beauty and A Good Day To Be A Dog, the latest drama shows the singer-actor in a different light. This further made him a raging topic online as viewers lavished praise on him.

In Wonderful World, a psychology professor and author experiences a devastating loss following the death of her young son. She resolves to take matters into her own hands and embarks on a journey of revenge. During the process, she meets people who have comparable suffering and journeys to unravel the mystery and find healing together.

"So captivating": Fans swoon over Cha Eun-woo in the ongoing drama Wonderful World

In the heart-wrenching thriller Wonderful World, Kim Nam-joo plays Eun Soo-hyun, a professor of psychology and a renowned author. Her world comes crashing down when her six-year-old son is mercilessly hit by a car and dies.

Eun Soo-hyun, driven by grief and a desire for vengeance, finds herself in conflict with a court system that suspends the punishment for the person who killed her son and lets him go unscathed. Driven by anger, she resolves to make up for the injustices that have upended her whole existence by hitting the killer with her car.

As a result, she is sentenced to seven years in prison for a crime which the man, who had previously killed her son, didn't receive any punishment for. Kim Nam-joo's performance as a devastated and depressed mother who has lost the will to live after the death of her son has earned immense praise among viewers.

Meanwhile, Cha Eun-woo's character Sun-yool is a young man who is brutally damaged by a traumatic past, where he lost his family to a house fire when he was eight years old. After the family tragedy, Sun-yool's life takes a sad turn as he battles with his trauma every day. Despite being a top student, he stops going to therapy and leads a life as a mechanic.

However, he ends up working in a mysterious role for a politician who wants to win the presidential election and takes up small-time spying jobs to earn money.

As its popularity and viewership numbers continue to rise, Wonderful World has been thrilling spectators with every new episode. The program had its greatest viewing numbers so far on March 8, with the cast headlined by Kim Nam-joo and Cha Eun-woo.

The drama's third episode garnered an average national rating of 8.0 percent, according to Nielsen Korea statistics. When the show debuted on March 8, 2024, it received a viewership rating of 6.4 percent. The latest increase represents a noteworthy almost two-percent surge from the episode before.

However, Wonderful World continues to lag behind Ahn Bo-hyun's Flex x Cop, which has an average countrywide rating of 8.3 percent, and holds the top spot within the same time slot while enjoying increasing popularity.

Nevertheless, viewers have shown great support for Wonderful World for its gripping tale and mysteries and twists. Fans loved watching Cha Eun-woo in a whole different avatar in the new drama, compared to his last hit A Good Day To Be A Dog and expressed their joy.

Wonderful World, starring Kim Nam-joo, Cha Eun-woo, Kim Kang-woo, and Im Se-mi, will air episodes 5 and 6 on March 15 and 16, 2024, on Disney+.