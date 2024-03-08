Lee Jae-wook and Lee Jun-young-starring drama The Impossible Heir allegedly faces episode leaks ahead of official release

On February 28, 2024, Disney Plus premiered The Impossible Heir, starring Lee Jae-wook, Lee Jun-young, and Hong Su-zu. In certain selected regions, the drama is available for streaming on Disney Plus and Hulu. Every Wednesday, there are two episodes released. However, some viewers were taken aback when two additional episodes dropped three days after the show's debut.

The most recent episodes 3 and 4 are slated for release on March 6, and two episodes were broadcast as per its Wednesday schedule every week. According to the iMBC report, both episodes were accidentally released on the Hulu app.

Lee Jae-wook and Lee Jun-young shine in the ongoing Disney Plus drama The Impossible Heir

Meanwhile, the app subscribers took advantage by releasing episodes 3 and 4 on illicit pirate websites ahead of its official release on Disney Plus. South Korean media outlet iMBC reported on March 7, 2024, that the unlawful publication of future episodes had left both the fans and the creators perplexed.

Users of the South Korean chat platform OpenTalk voiced their displeasure at the unexpected and illegal release of The Impossible Heir episodes when the story first went viral.

The show centers on the narrative of Kang In-ha (Lee Jun-young), an illegitimate heir to the chaebol, and his best friend and confidante Han Tae-oh (Lee Jae-wook).

They team up to take over the empire of Kang Oh Group so that Kang In-ha can get his rightful place as the chairman of the conglomerate. However, their entire dynamic is altered when they encounter Na Hye-won (Hong Su-zu).

Episodes 1 and 2 chronicled the beginning of 18-year-old Han Tae-oh and Kang In-ha's friendship in high school. Initially, the duo got into a brawl with one another but ended up being partners to assist each other in getting anything they desired.

Throughout their 13 years of friendship and future planning, The Impossible Heir keeps its viewers on the edge of their seats.

The first two episodes of the show include a traditional love triangle with the three characters, Han Tae-oh, Kang In-ha, and Na Hye-won. She appears to be quite sly and ready to take advantage of the affection the two male characters have for her.

Furthermore, the Disney Plus drama has an overall 7.9 IMDb rating after the release of two episodes with an 8.5 rating on its pilot installment.

Meanwhile, episodes 3 and 4 which were leaked previously were officially released on March 6, 2024, on Disney Plus.

Viewers heap praise on the main cast lineup of The Impossible Heir

Lee Jae-wook, Lee Jun-young, Choi Hee-jin, and Hong Su-zu starring in ongoing drama has received immense praise and appreciation. Despite two episodes getting leaked on March 2, 2024, the plot packs a punch and delivers a promising narrative.

Lee Jae-wook's portrayal as the shrewd and ambitious Han Tae-oh is the spine of the storyline. His determination to climb through the ladders to attain enough power to keep his murderous father away from his mother is the foundation of the character.

Meanwhile, Lee Jun-young (previously seen in Badland Hunters) plays the role of Kang In-ha—the illegitimate third child of Korea's biggest conglomerate Kang Joong-mo. Despite his tragic backstory where he witnessed his mother taking her own life, Kang In-ha is shown as a cheerful guy who tries to smile through his pain.

The show's female lead is the new face Hong Su-zu who plays Na Hye-won, a victim of her mother's greed for money and abuse. The fourth star of the lineup is the up-and-coming actress Choi Hee-jin (earlier seen in Strong Girl Nam-soon), who plays Kang In-ha's younger step-sister and the daughter of the Kang Oh Group.

Fans lavished praise on the stellar cast and their performances in The Impossible Heir and expressed their anticipation for the upcoming episodes.

Disney Plus' original series The Impossible Heir will premiere episodes 5 and 6 on March 13, 2024.