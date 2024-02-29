Lee Jae-wook reported to split from C-JeS Entertainment announcing his one-man agency, company responds

Actor Lee Jae-wook is reportedly in negotiations with his label, C-JeS Entertainment, regarding the renewal of his contract. On February 29, 2024, South Korean media outlet Xports News reported that the Alchemy of Souls actor is set to part ways from C-JeS Entertainment and establish his one-man agency.

C-JeS Entertainment is one of the few business titans representing Korea's domestic and international prosperity. In South Korea, becoming associated with this company is a sure-shot way to win a platinum spoon. Hence, Lee Jae-wook's alleged split with the company has created a stir.

"Nothing is confirmed": C-JeS Entertainment responds to reports of Lee Jae-wook's split from the company

Lee Jae-wook, who is well-known for his captivating charisma both on and off screen, has gained widespread recognition because of his parts in highly regarded K-dramas such as The Impossible Heir, Alchemy of Souls, and Death's Game, and, most recently, his reported romance with aespa's Karina.

Nothing is definite yet since, according to a C-JeS Entertainment spokesman, the actor's exclusive deal has some time left. However, as reported by Xports News, industry insiders have remarked that after parting ways with the company in May 2024, the actor will launch his company.

Meanwhile, C-JeS Entertainment responded to the ongoing rumors and said,

"There is still some time left in his exclusive contract, so nothing is confirmed." (as reported by Allkpop)

After joining the agency in April 2021, Lee Jae-wook has been represented by C-JeS Entertainment. He has received recognition for his performances in various dramas, showcasing his ability and versatility as an actor.

On February 29, C-JeS Entertainment issued a warning via Instagram to take strict legal actions against anyone who attempted to tarnish the actor's reputation. According to a statement issued by C-JeS Entertainment, the reputation of actor Lee Jae-wook is being damaged by intentional slander and the spread of untrusted rumors. The agency advised fans to email the corporation or report such posts to their legal representation.

C-JeS Entertainment wrote,

"Hello, this is C-JeS Studio. After articles regarding Lee Jae Wook’s private life were released, we issued an official statement and earnestly requested everyone watch over the two individuals positively as they are cautiously getting to know each other. However, we have seen posts online made with malicious intent that slander the actor and contain false information.

"This constitutes a serious violation of personal rights, and we want to inform you that we will take strong legal action through our legal representatives for both civil and criminal matters. We are continuously monitoring online activities. If fans come across malicious occurrences, please report them to the email below ([email protected]), and we will consider them for legal action."

Hence, reports alleging that the actor is set to depart from the company in May 2024 have baffled many.

Lee Jae-wook's agency rumored to have disclosed his alleged relationship with aespa's Karina

According to Xports News, on February 29, 2024, Dispatch reported that The Impossible Heir actor was dating Karina. The news was swiftly verified by C-JeS Entertainment, shocking many fans.

Koreaboo reported that C-JeS Entertainment was responsible for the leak since, in the past, celebrities' relationship news was publicized just before they left their agency.

On February 27, Dispatch reported that Lee Jae-wook and aespa's Karina have been dating. According to the report, the two celebrities visited Milan in January 2024. After returning from Milan, Lee Jae-wook and Karina would frequently meet in the former's neighborhood in Seoul.

South Korean media outlet Sports Chosun later reported that SM Entertainment and C-JeS Entertainment had confirmed the couple's dating. SM Entertainment wrote,

"The two are currently in the process of getting to know each other. As this concerns the actor's personal life, we kindly request that you regard it with warmth and respect while he continues his filming commitments." (as translated and quoted by Allkpop)

In the romantic comedy Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol (2020), Lee Jae-wook landed his first leading role, which marked his debut. After that, he became well-known for his part in the fantasy historical drama Alchemy of Souls (2022) and Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow (2022–2023).

Later, his special cameo part in Death's Game earned him heaps of praise. Currently, the actor is playing the lead in Disney Plus' ongoing drama The Impossible Heir, which premiered on February 28, 2024.