When is Connection Episode 14 releasing? Airtime and all you need to know as SBS announces a '100-minute special’ finale premiere

Connection has been confirmed to have a 100-minute special program for their 14th and last episode, as reported by Naver on July 2. The significant climax of episode 14, which airs at 9:40 PM on July 6, has battles that go on until the very end, difficulties discovering the truth, and unsolved riddles.

The drama which stars Ji-sung and Jeon Mi-do is a package of suspense, criminality, and unspoken secrets. A single death unites a group of individuals and poses a threat, revealing a cache of falsehoods buried deep inside the authority and control structure.

Connection: What happened in episode 12?

With a strong plot, thrilling direction, and the actors' impassioned performances, SBS's drama Connection which airs every Friday and Saturday achieved an impressive milestone by ranking 1 among all channel mini-series for 12 straight episodes. It has been authored by Lee Hyun and directed by Kim Moon-kyo.

In episode 12 of Connection, pivotal developments unfolded as Jang Jae-kyung (Ji-sung) and Oh Yun-jin (Jeon Mi-do) decided not to arrest Jeong Sang-eui (Park Geun-rok) until they could find evidence linking him to Park Tae-jin, who managed the lemon mulberry business.

Meanwhile, when Jeong Yun-ho (played by Lee Kang-wook) attempted to harm Choi Ji-yeon (portrayed by Jeong Yu-min), Park Tae-jin and Won Jong-su (played by Kim Gyeong-nam) summoned Oh Chi-hyeon (played by Cha Yeop) to handle the situation. Oh Chi-hyeon was deeply affected when he ultimately had to confront and kill Jeong Yun-ho, who fought fiercely until the end.

Behind the scene preparation of the cast

As SBS released a few behind-the-scenes pictures, Ji-sung, Jeon Mi-do, Kwon Yul, Kim Kyung-nam, and Cha Yeop, the cast of the drama, gained attention for their dedication on set. Ji-seong, as Jang Jae-kyung, was appreciated by fans for committing wholeheartedly to portraying the drug team's ace detective, going to lengths such as continuously studying scripts and organizing frequent staff meetings to ensure top-quality scenes.

Jung Ji-sung on the set of Connection(Image via SBS)

Jeon Mi-do's character Oh Yun-jin is a determined reporter driven by financial concerns related to her daughter. She collaborated with Ji-seong's character to uncover truths. Off-screen, Jeon Mi-do's reunion with Baek Ji-won, who portrays President Yoon and with whom she has a history of stage collaboration, highlighted her genuine commitment to the production.

The trio of Kwon Yul, Kim Kyung-nam, and Cha Yeop, portraying Park Tae-jin, Won Jong-su, and Oh Chi-hyeon respectively, brought complexity and camaraderie to their characters' interactions. Their evolving dynamics, particularly evident in a friendly photograph after a funeral scene, illustrated their on-screen chemistry.

Kwon Yul, Kim Kyung-nam, and Cha Yeop (Image via SBS)

Connection demonstrated an unmatched chemistry between all of the performers and crew, as the production team stated, adding that

"The synergy on set was clearly proven even in the final episode. Please look forward to it."

Episode 13 of Connection will run on July 5 at 10 PM, and episode 14, the last episode, will air on July 6 at 9:40 PM.

