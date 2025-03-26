'When Life Gives You Tangerines' and 'Revelations' reign supreme on Netflix, topping the Global Non-English show and movie charts

On March 26, 2025, South Korean media outlet Chosun Biz reported that the K-drama When Life Gives You Tangerines and the K-film Revelations have claimed the top spot on Netflix's Global Non-English show and movie charts, respectively.

The film Revelation topped the charts with 5.7 million views within three days of its release on March 21, 2025. The psychological thriller also ranked in the Top 10 list across 39 countries, including South Korea, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Argentina, Japan, and Indonesia, as reported by Chosun Biz.

The drama When Life Gives You Tangerines became the global No.1 non-English series after the release of its third act on March 21, 2025. The show, which follows the story of Ae-sun and Gwan-sik from Jeju, has recorded 5.5 million views (the number of views divided by the total runtime of the work).

The global appeal of the drama series is evident with its ranking in the Top 10 list in 42 countries, including South Korea, Brazil, Colombia, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Turkey. The show has steadily climbed the charts, rising from No. 4 after the release of the first act to No. 2 following the second act, and finally reaching No. 1 after the premiere of the third act.

With its final and fourth act set to be unveiled on March 28, 2025, anticipation is building among global viewers to witness the culmination of Ae-sun and Gwan-sik's journey.

More about the drama, When Life Gives You Tangerines, and the K-film Revelation

When Life Gives You Tangerines starring IU, Park Bo-gum, Moon So-ri, and Park Hae-joon was released on March 7, 2025. The drama series is written by Lim Sang-choon, who is credited for notable works such as Fight for My Way and When the Camellia Blooms.

The K-drama is directed by Kim Won-seok, who is known for his previous works like My Mister, Misaeng, and Signal. It is a slice-of-life series set against the picturesque backdrop of 1950s Jeju, following the story of Ae-sun and Gwan-sik. The Korean title "Pokssak Sogatsuda" was reimagined for an English-speaking audience.

The English title, When Life Gives You Tangerines, adapts the familiar adage "when life gives you lemons, make lemonade" to incorporate tangerines, which are an iconic symbol of Jeju Island.

The director of the series, Kim Won-seok, stated that the drama is both:

"A tribute to the generations of grandmothers, grandfathers, fathers and mothers who have lived fiercely, and a song of encouragement for the daughters and sons who will navigate the world ahead," as reported by The Korea Herald on March 12, 2025.

Netflix Korea adopted a unique release format for the series by dropping four episodes every week for a total of four weeks.

On the other hand, Revelations starring Ryu Jun-yeol and Shin Hyun-bin was released on Netflix on March 21, 2025. The film is directed by Yeon Sang-ho, who is renowned for his globally acclaimed work Train to Busan.

Revelations follows the story of a pastor who believes that punishing criminals is a divine revelation, alongside a detective who is determined to solve a missing person's case while being haunted by visions of her deceased sister.

The film features Ryu Jun-yeol as Pastor Min-chan and Shin Hyun-bin as Detective Yeon-hee. Acclaimed director Alfonso Cuarón, known for the science fiction movie Gravity, serves as an executive producer for the K-film.

The movie, adapted from the 2022 webtoon of the same name, is co-written by director Yeon Sang-ho and the webtoon artist Choi Gyu-seok. The duo previously collaborated on the Netflix series Hellbound.

While the final set of episodes of When Life Gives You Tangerines is scheduled for release on March 28, 2025, the movie Revelation is available to watch on Netflix.

