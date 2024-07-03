Where to stream ‘Are You Sure?!’ online? Release schedule, air time, & all you need to know about BTS’ Jimin, Jungkook’s travel variety show

On Wednesday, July 3, Disney+ announced that BTS' Jimin and Jungkook will be rolling out their own travel variety show called Are You Sure?!. Filmed prior to the members' military enlistment, the show is scheduled to premiere on August 8. It is expected to chronicle the K-pop idols' memories together on a summer trip.

The duo started their trip in New York (US), then moved to Jeju Island in South Korea, and took a halt at Sapporo, Japan towards the end. Documenting their travel adventures, the show is expected to consist of 8 episodes. Following its premiere in August, each episode will be released every Thursday.

Jimin and Jungkook will take part in several activities during the show such as canoeing, camping, shopping, etc., and fans have been excited to get a glimpse of the same.

All you need to know about BTS' Jimin and Jungkook's travel variety show Are You Sure?!

Earlier, during Jungkook's appearance at BTS SUGA's drinking show, Suchwita, the idol gave a few hints about a show he filmed with Jimin. In episode 21 which was uploaded on BANGTAN TV on November 4, 2023, SUGA stated that he suddenly heard from Jimin that he would be going to the US to have a few drinks. Since it was quite spontaneous and out of the blue, SUGA inquired more about the same to Jungkook.

The BTS maknae (youngest member) explained that a few years ago when he and Jimin were hanging out, the latter suggested that he'd like the two to shoot some sort of travel show. While they didn't think much about it or plan for the same, the agency suddenly set up a shoot and the two members were immediately on board.

Here's what the idol explained about how the travel show was born:

"On a shoot with Jimin ages ago, he said it might be fun to do a travel variety show with me and I agreed. But it didn’t end up going anywhere after that. Then suddenly, they set up a shoot!"

Jungkook then continued to give a few spoilers on what went down on the show.

"It was so funny after Jimin came. It was just a total mess."

While the singer gave a few more hints during his Suchwita episode, the same was censored to prevent more content from getting leaked. However, soon after BTS' agency (BigHit Entertainment) dropped a teaser video, hinting that special content would be out on August 8.

With the recent update, fans have been eagerly looking forward to the show's release. Meanwhile, both Jimin and Jungkook are currently enlisted in the military for their mandatory service.

The duo entered through the Buddy System, where the two K-pop idols chose to be each other's support system during the 18-month period of military service. They are expected to get discharged in June 2025.

