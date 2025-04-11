Who is Hirosue Ryoko? Japanese actress arrested for allegedly attacking nurse after car crash, drug use under probe

On April 11, 2025, Chosun Biz reported that Japanese actress Hirosue Ryoko had been arrested. It was reported that she physically assaulted a nurse at a hospital in Shizuoka Prefecture.
The alleged incident took place just after midnight on April 8. The actress was taken to Shimada City General Medical Center following a car accident. According to reports, she allegedly kicked and grabbed the nurse’s arm, which resulted in minor injuries.
Hirosue Ryoko was born in 1980 (44 years) and rose to fame in the 1990s. She was often referred to as Japan’s “national younger sister.” She played various roles in films like Wasabi, Secret, and Departures.
Authorities are now investigating whether drug use may have played a role in the erratic behavior she allegedly displayed before and after the crash. According to the Maeil Business Newspaper, the authorities said,
"If we investigate the inside of the vehicle before the warrant is issued, even if the drug comes out, it becomes evidence of illegal collection."
The court has approved a 10-day detention through April 19. The police have already searched her Tokyo residence as part of the ongoing probe.
Hirosue Ryoko’s rise, personal turmoil, and recent legal troubles
Hirosue began her career as a model after winning a commercial audition in 1994. She quickly transitioned into acting. Her visuals and approachable persona made her a household name.
She starred in dramas and films throughout the early 2000s and remained one of Japan’s most recognizable celebrities.
Hirosu has been married twice and has three children. Most recently, in 2023, she was involved in an infidelity scandal with a Michelin-starred chef. It reportedly led to her second divorce. Now, with allegations of assault, the actress finds herself facing public scrutiny yet again.
The recent arrest followed a car accident in which she rear-ended another vehicle on the highway. She was reportedly accompanied by her manager at the time. However, it was Hirosue behind the wheel.
After being transported to the hospital for minor injuries, her behavior reportedly became concerning. Reports mention she spoke loudly to strangers, wandered into traffic, and even identified herself strangely as “Hiroz Eros.”
Her initial drug test was negative, but further analysis and investigation are underway to determine if other substances or mental health factors were involved.
Her agency stated that she had a temporary panic episode and would suspend all entertainment activities.
For now, police continue to investigate all aspects. This includes her medical condition, driving, and behavior at the hospital.