Who was Kim Ri-eul? Internet mourns the passing of renowned designer remembered for crafting BTS' Hanbok-inspired outfits in 2020

On February 12, 2025, news of South Korean designer Kim Ri-eul’s passing sent shockwaves through the fashion and K-pop communities. Best known for modernizing hanbok and creating iconic outfits for global stars like BTS, the 32-year-old’s unexpected death has left fans and industry figures mourning his loss.

According to reports from KBI Zoom, Kim Ri-eul passed away on the night of February 11, 2025. He was visiting his parents when he made a sudden decision during a phone call, leading to his untimely death. His family has since requested an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Kim Ri-eul was a trailblazing designer who redefined hanbok by merging traditional fabrics with modern tailoring. He launched his brand, Rieul, in 2016. His collaborations extended beyond fashion, working with brands such as McLaren, New Balance, and Samsung, as well as government organizations promoting Korean heritage.

Following the news, social media was flooded with tributes from fans, fashion enthusiasts, and K-pop followers. Many expressed disbelief over his passing, sharing admiration for his contributions to Korean fashion. An X user, @JinHitOfficiaI wrote,

"So sad, he was so young. May he rest in peace knowing that his designs will be loved eternally."

They remembered his iconic outfits, including BTS' Idol outfit in 2020 at the Jimmy Fallon Show.

"The designer of the ICONIC Hanbok inspired outfits. May he rest in peace," an X user wrote.

"How sad, so young! His hanbok suit designs for BTS performing at Gyeongbokgung are iconic. May Kim Rieul RIP," another fan mentioned.

"May he rest in peace. His modern hanboks were beautiful," a person remarked.

"This is very sad. He was so young. We will never forget the hanboks he made for BTS," another user added.

Others also joined in expressing sorrow over his passing at the young age of 32.

"32? So young. Condolences to family and friends," a netizen expressed.

"This is sad, he's so young. Thank you for that iconic Hanbok of our boys. RIp Kim Ri-eul," an X user wrote.

"This is so sad. He was so young and talented. May he rest in peace," a fan remarked.

All we know about Kim Ri-eul, the designer behind BTS’ hanbok outfit for The Tonight Show

Kim Ri-eul's work reached a global audience when BTS members donned his hanbok-inspired suits during their performance at Gyeongbokgung Palace for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2020. The outfits, which blended tradition with contemporary aesthetics, were widely praised and solidified his influence in the fashion industry.

A post made on his Instagram on January 9, 2025, has now gained attention, featuring the years “1993-2025” alongside an image of his brand name, Rieul. Many believe this hinted at his tragic fate.

Born in 1993, Kim Ri-eul’s journey into the world of fashion was unconventional. Instead of following traditional fashion industry routes, he dedicated himself to reinventing hanbok, launching Rieul as a brand that combined heritage with contemporary style.

Furthermore, he was also featured on Forbes Asia’s 30 Under 30 list in 2023. In addition to BTS, his designs have been worn by various artists, including members of MONSTA X, Zico, Tiger JK, CLC, and others.

As the world mourns his sudden passing, Kim Ri-eul's legacy as a designer who brought hanbok into the international spotlight will remain a significant part of his story.

