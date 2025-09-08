Who is Lee Chae-min’s girlfriend? Fans swoon over Bon Appetit, Your Majesty star’s real-life romance after couple seen wearing alleged matching rings

Lee Chae-min has grabbed attention as the new lead in tvN’s weekend drama Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, stepping in for Park Sung-hoon in the role of the tyrant following his controversy. The actor has been praised for both his performance and visuals, maintaining the show’s hype despite the last-minute casting change. Off-camera, Lee was noticed at the drama’s wrap party wearing a silver ring on his index finger, posing with child actor Gu Hyun. It matched a ring worn by actress Ryu Da-in in a photo shared on her social media. Fans saw it as a subtle nod to their ongoing romance.Ryu Da-in (Image via Instagram/@rxudain)Fans quickly shared excitement online over their connection.&quot;Cute couple 💕 I hope that the actors and idols in the future can have the freedom to say that they have a couple in his private life . I can be a fan , but the happiness of my actor and idol must be important! Because is his life ^^&lt;&quot; an X user commented.Floreshitazz 🌺🇵🇪 @flor_fromperuLINKCute couple 💕 I hope that the actors and idols in the future can have the freedom to say that they have a couple in his private life . I can be a fan , but the happiness of my actor and idol must be important! Because is his life ^^ .Many are commenting that the two &quot;look good together&quot; and are happy to see a same-age couple dating.Fan comments (Image via The Quoo)Meanwhile, others have been praising the actress’s visuals, calling her &quot;charming.&quot;Yoonite 💖 @YoonitEraLINKShe's pretty and charming. Leave them alone!!𐙚 @serialoreLINKoh she's the girl from pyramid game! she's charmingsumi⪩⪨︎ @bluemingslightLINKSpeaking on Ryu Dain's visuals should be illegal THAT'S LITERALLY MOTHER??#₹&amp;+())More about Lee Chae-min &amp; Ryu Da-in's relationshipLee Chae-min and Ryu Da-in (Image via YouTube/@rxudain)Lee Chae-min and Ryu Da-in's relationship was officially confirmed on March 24, 2024. Lee's former agency, GOLDMEDALIST, and Ryu's Aground released a joint statement confirming the relationship.&quot;Lee Chae-min and Ryu Da-in have been colleagues and are getting to know each other with good feelings. We ask that you look upon them with warm eyes,&quot; the agencies stated (SBS Entertainment News reported).The dating rumors began after a street video went viral the same day. The clip showed Lee covering Ryu with his jacket and carrying her bag while they walked. Hours later, both actors posted photos in the same outfits on Instagram, matching the footage and fueling speculations.Not long before, people had also spotted them holding hands outdoors. Those images circulated fast on social media and were tagged as “lovestagram.” Later in 2024, during an interview with Star News, Ryu explained that she had made efforts to keep her relationship private, responding to netizens who claimed otherwise.&quot;I have a free-spirited personality and I'm the type who doesn't really hide anything. You might not believe me, but I really tried to hide it. I didn't know you would be that interested in me. If you weren't trying to hide it, you wouldn't have worn a mask. I wore a mask and glasses that day,&quot; the 24-year-old actress asserted.The pair starred together in tvN’s 2023 series Crash Course in Romance.Lee Chae-min is famous for his appearances in High Class, See You in My 19th Life, Hierarchy, and Crushology 101. Ryu Da-in started her acting career with 18 Again, and later gained popularity in TVING’s Pyramid Game.