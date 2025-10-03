Who is Lee Joo-ahn? All you need to know about the Bon Appétit, Your Majesty star and his breakout role as Gong-gil

Lee Joo-ahn is drawing worldwide attention this year for his role as Gong-gil in Bon Appétit, Your Majesty. His character, a court jester secretly serving King Yi Heon, has historical roots. Gong-gil has also been portrayed before in the 2005 film The King and the Clown. In the fantasy drama, Gong-gil is pulled into the struggle between Yi Heon and Jesan, placing the performer-turned-spy at the center of palace politics. The series has given Lee his widest recognition to date and secured him a place among Korea’s fast-rising actors. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBorn on January 24, 1996, Lee studied acting at Dankook University’s Department of Performing Arts and Film. He first appeared onscreen in 2018 with minor roles in the film The Great Battle and the hit drama Sky Castle. His official start came in 2019 through Save Me 2, where he played a troubled high schooler, followed by Chief of Staff 2 as secretary Park Joong-seok that same year. In the following years, Lee took on steady roles. The actor played Choi Man-sik in True Beauty (2020), an undercover agent in Youth of May (2021), and Jun-pyo in Snowdrop (2021). His later projects included Love Song for Illusion (2024) as Ha-rang, part of the Baramkal group. He has also been seen in variety shows like Dancing Dol Stage (2022) and Magic Lamp (2023). This year, Lee also appeared in the short K-drama Useless Love in a supporting role.Lee Joo-ahn recently revealed military exemption after liver donationLee Joo-ahn (Image via Instagram/@in_2_weeks)Lee Joo-ahn has explained why he was excused from military service, revealing it came after he donated part of his liver to his mother. The 29-year-old shared the story in an interview reported by SPOTV News on October 1, 2025.&quot;Actually, I was exempted,” before adding, “When I was 22, I donated a liver to my mother. After that, I received a military exemption,&quot; he stated. Lee recalled how urgent the situation was. “My mother had liver issues even before this. I received a call that her condition had suddenly worsened due to cirrhosis and other complications, and she had lost consciousness, so I rushed to the hospital. Emergency surgery was necessary, and I agreed to the transplant,&quot; the performer added. Nearly 70 percent of his liver was removed for the procedure, and his mother’s health improved afterward. Looking back, Lee recalled, “I just feel happy right now. My mother is doing so well. She mentioned that everyone knows Gong Gil from Bon Appetit, Your Majesty, and hearing that puts my mind at ease even though I’m far away.” He also thanked viewers, saying, “This is all thanks to the viewers who enjoyed the show. I am grateful to everyone. I will work hard in the future and hope to greet you all with many good works.”Lee Joo-ahn does not have any projects under his belt as of now!