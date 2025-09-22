Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episodes 9-10 recap: Yi-heon proposes his love to Ji-yeong, while poison mystery & Gong-gil’s killer identity unravel

Netflix dropped the seventh and eighth episodes of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty on September 13 and 14, 2025. The story follows Yeon Ji-yeong (Lim Yoon-ah), a determined French chef. Just when she is set to step into a Michelin three-star kitchen in Paris, she is suddenly transported to the Joseon dynasty.There, her food reaches King Yi-heon, portrayed by Lee Chae-min. He is a feared ruler with absolute control, known for his cruel rule. After trying Ji-yeong's cooking, he recognizes her skill and brings her into the palace to prepare his meals. Ji-yeong accepts and creates fusion dishes that blend French methods with royal Korean traditions.Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 9 recapBon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 9 begins with round two of the cooking match. Yi-heon scores the Ming chefs 8, while Yu Kun unfairly marks Joseon just 1. Yi-heon rebukes him and suggests both sides rate their own food, but no one agrees. So, the majesty declares it a draw. Later, Yi-heon calls Ji-yeong for tea. He regrets linking the nation’s fate to a cook-off and proposes ending it, but Ji-yeong insists they continue.The following day, the third round starts. Ji-yeong's team prepares ogolgye samgyetang but lacks the pressure cooker lid. Just as she considers another plan, Chun-saeng arrives, flying a makeshift glider with the lid. At last, both dishes impress. To ensure fairness, the teams taste and score each other’s meals.Trouble arises as Ming chef Kong Wenli never eats food because he has reached the highest level of cooking skills. Ji-yeong gives him a bowl of mixed ingredients, sparking memories of his grandmother. He eats, cries, and thanks her. The scores reveal Joseon grants Ming 27, while Ming gives Joseon 28. Ji-yeong wins. Enraged, Yu Kun abandons his demands but insists that Ji-yeong be sent as tribute.Listening to this, Yi-heon's blood boils, and his soldiers nearly clash until Dowager Queen In-ju intervenes. She exposes Yu Kun with a letter proving he lied about the emperor’s orders. Cornered, he begs forgiveness and accepts defeat. At the same time, Consort Kang and Prince Je-san plot to poison the boy and frame her. Yi-heon later gifts Ji-yeong a new uniform and asks to meet at the Jangwonseo.Later, Young Jin-myeong dines with Yi-heon and enjoys Ji-yeong's roasted ogolgye with ginseng mustard sauce. That night, Jin-myeong suddenly collapses after eating. His mother accuses Ji-yeong, who is arrested and tortured. Meanwhile, Yi-heon waits for her at the greenhouse, unaware of the crisis in Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 9.Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 10 recapEpisode 10 of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty opens with Gil-geum ready to die in Ji-yeong's place, but the cooks are powerless. Yi-heon waits in the greenhouse, planning to confess, but learns Ji-yeong has been jailed for poisoning Jin-myeong. Furious, he denies it and nearly attacks his stepmother until Ji-yeong calms him.Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Image via X/@CJnDrama)Even the Grand Queen Dowager defends Ji-yeong's innocence, while Je-san keeps Jang-gyun alive for hidden reasons. Yi-heon soon learns Jin-myeong was only with his mother after eating Ji-yeong's dish, making Dowager Queen In-ju the key suspect. He vows to investigate himself. Backed by his grandmother, Ji-yeong is released. Reunited, Yi-heon embraces her and confesses, though she is too stunned to answer.Suddenly, Yi-heon also falls sick. Doctors trace it to squirrel droppings, which become toxic with ginseng. Yi-heon harbors a growing conviction that Consort Kang is responsible for it. Elsewhere, Gong-gil uncovers that Chu-wol, Mok-ju’s maid, killed his sister. When she tries to kill physician Yeo-bun, he stops her and hands her over. Mok-ju kills herself, disguising it as suicide.Back with Jin-myeong, medicine fails until Ji-yeong suggests healing through food. She prepares a French-style sujebi broth. Yi-heon tries it first, regains strength, and convinces Jin-myeong’s mother. The boy recovers, and his mother realizes Ji-yeong was falsely accused. The story closes with Je-san’s conspiracy advancing.Yi-heon’s maternal grandmother is revealed alive, holding a blood-stained cloth from the day his mother was poisoned. Meanwhile, Yi-heon admits he no longer seeks the Mangunrok because he wants Ji-yeong. At the end of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, the king proposes to her with a ring and kisses her.Watch Bon Appétit, Your Majesty on Netflix!