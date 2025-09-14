Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episodes 7 & 8 recap: Ji-Yeong’s creative dishes stir nostalgia for Yi-heon & Ming amid last-minute ingredient shortage

On September 13 and 14, 2025, Netflix released episodes 7 and 8 of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, respectively. The period drama centers on Yeon Ji-yeong (Lim Yoon-ah), a modern-day chef who is pulled into the Joseon dynasty during a solar eclipse. She lands inside the court of King Yi-heon (Lee Chae-min), a strict ruler.

Ad

Ad

Trending

At first, Ji-yeong is treated as a stranger under suspicion. However, she is then appointed to serve as a palace chef. Inside the court, concubine Kang Mok-ju (Kang Ha-na) competes against her. Ji-yeong is caught in these struggles while trying to adapt to palace life. Through her dishes, Ji-yeong gradually wins Yi-heon’s trust. Her food sparks memories of his childhood, softening his stern image in the palace.

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 7 recap

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 7 opens with Ji-yeong planning to prepare ginseng chicken broth for the third stage of the cook-off. But for that, she requires a steam vessel, which hasn’t been invented yet. She decides to seek out Jang Yeong-sil, the man behind the water clock, but learns he passed away years ago.

Ad

The chief attendant advises her to approach Jang Chun-seng, Yeong-sil’s descendant, known for building odd contraptions. He was expelled from the royal arsenal after triggering a blast and now lives in seclusion. Yi-heon insists on accompanying her. Though the king first assigns Sung-jae, he later switches, joining Ji-yeong with jester Gong-gil and a guard, Soo-hyuk.

A still from Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Image via X/@CJnDrama)

On arrival, they are set off with a trap (a cannon filled with puffed grains, not bullets). Chun-seng refuses to cooperate, uninterested in national matters. Meanwhile, Prince Je-san schemes to assassinate Ji-yeong during her trip. Elsewhere, Cook Maeng pushes Gil-geum through grueling cutting sessions.

Ad

Ji-yeong tries to sway Chun-seng with sweetened puff rice, but he rejects it, saying sugar is unaffordable. Then, during heavy rainfall, Gong-gil mentions scallion pancakes and rice wine, sparking Ji-yeong's plan. She cooks pajeon, and the smell pulls Chun-seng out. When she confesses her greatest joy is feeding people and seeing their smiles, he is moved and agrees to craft the pressure pot.

Suddenly, Je-san’s assassins strike. Chun-seng’s traps hold briefly, but soon the group (including the king) must battle. The lid of the device breaks, though Chun-seng promises to deliver it later. After seeing an assassin stab himself in the throat, Ji-yeong collapses.

Ad

A still from Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Image via X/@CJnDrama)

Back at court, a Ming chef, Fei Xiu, barters with Je-san Korean chili flakes for Sichuan peppercorns, learning Ji-yeong's ingredient. During the competition, the envoy, Yu Gun, fumes as both the king and Ji-yeong remain absent, but the Ming leader, Tang Bailong, eager for genuine rivalry, asks to push the match to 3 pm. At the last moment, Ji-yeong and Yi-heon return.

Ad

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 8 recap

Episode 8 kicks off with the first round of the grand cooking contest, where the theme is “nonexistent meat.” Just as the match begins, Ji-yeong faces an unexpected setback as her chili powder has vanished. She quickly adapts, deciding to prepare beef bourguignon, simmering the beef in wild grape rice wine.

A still from Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Image via X/@CJnDrama)

Ming’s chefs, meanwhile, present a plate of cucumber flowers encasing diced chicken. Unknown to the judges, Fei Xiu secretly uses Ji-yeong’s missing chili powder (gochugaro) to season their dish. Ji-yeong serves her dish first. The complex taste sends Yi-heon and the envoy into a wave of nostalgia. She adds puffed rice for crunch, pumpkin purée for richness, and explains that it is a dish that mothers in modern France cook for their children. Her words stir Yi-heon’s emotions.

Ad

Ming’s turn follows with gyejeong, a fiery creation reminiscent of volcanic heat, enhanced with a red oil they call layu. They claim it is an invention never seen before. But Ji-yeong grows suspicious. After tasting it, she identifies the flavor instantly, knowing it is her stolen chili powder. The investigation reveals that Fei Xiu received the ingredient from Saongwon, courtesy of Prince Je-san.

Confronted by Yi-heon, Je-san explains he removed the chili powder because the royal cook had been taking supplies without permission, and his duty was to safeguard the royal family’s health. Tang Bailong accepts responsibility, acknowledging that a true cook must value integrity. Yi-heon declares the match a tie, warning that consecutive ties would ultimately make Ming the victor.

Ad

A still from Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Image via X/@CJnDrama)

That night, Ji-yeong begins preparing strategies for the next round, while Yi-heon confronts Je-san. The prince shows remorse and apologizes. On the other side of the palace, Concubine Kang pressures Chef Maeng, threatening that Joseon must suffer defeat in the upcoming round. The second challenge begins the next day, with both sides tasked to recreate dishes from each other’s nations.

Ad

Ji-yeong assigns responsibilities to her team, but when Maeng’s turn arrives to cut chicken, he recalls Kang’s threat and deliberately injures his hand. At that moment, Gil-geum steps forward. Though inexperienced, she recalls Maeng’s earlier lessons and manages to take over his task. Ji-yeong quickly realizes Maeng has been forced into sabotage.

The dishes are presented to the judges. Ming chefs’ cuisine transports Yi-heon and Yu Gun to the flavors of Joseon, while Ji-yeong’s version of Peking duck captures the essence of authentic Chinese taste. The judges make their decisions, but just as the winner is about to be revealed, the Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 8's ending scene cuts.

Ad

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty is available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More