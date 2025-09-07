Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episodes 5 and 6 recap: Yi-heon and Ji-yeong sneak out as commoners for a secret date beyond palace walls

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episodes 5 and 6 hit Netflix on September 6 and 7. The series stars Lim Yoon-ah as Yeon Ji-yeong, a lively French chef who wins a cooking competition but suddenly finds herself in the Joseon era. There, her dishes reach King Yi-heon, played by Lee Chae-Min. Known as a ruthless ruler, he also has an unmatched sense of taste.After enjoying her cooking, he brings Ji-yeong to the palace as royal chief cook to prepare meals just for him. Inside the palace, she crosses paths with Kang Mok-Ju (Kang Han-Na), the king’s power-hungry concubine, and Prince Je-san (Choi Gwi-Hwa), the monarch’s strongest political rival in Bon Appétit, Your Majesty.Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 5 recapEpisode 5 of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty begins with Ji-yeong releasing her rage at a dry fish from the previous night in the kitchen, smashing dried Pollack into crumbs. Later, she prepares Pollack soup for Yi-heon's breakfast. He notices her frustration but has no memory of what happened, until Chang-seon reminds him about the kiss.Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Image via X/@CJnDrama)As Ji-yeong storms off, Gong-gil asks about Gil-geum’s condition. He is seen with Chu-wol’s hairpin, which she intended to stab Gil-geum with. A flashback shows his sister, Ok-dan, once taken to Jahongwon, run by Consort Kang. Ok-dan died there, still gripping a similar hairpin.Meanwhile, Song-jae advises Yi-heon to make peace with Ji-yeong through a gift. At morning court, ministers push to spend heavily on welcoming the Ming envoy, Yu Kun. Yi-heon tells them to cut expenses and keep the reception simple. He then hears Yi Jang-gyun, the drafter, was hurt but later fled.Yi-heon orders two soldiers to track him down. Later, when Consort Kang asks to meet, he refuses, his thoughts drifting back to Ji-yeong. Consort Kang, aware of his kiss with Ji-yeong, schemes to win back his trust by cooking for him after his health check.Elsewhere, Prince Je-san accuses Minister Kim Yong-san of attempting to kill Yi-heon. Je-san’s men attack Gong-gil, Yong-san’s hired killer, though Gong-gil escapes. On the day of Yi-heon’s physical exam, Eunuch Yoon tells Ji-yeong that Prince Je-san will assess the king’s health. Consort Kang instructs Chu-wol to relay her plan to cook and serve Yi-heon herself.Chu-wol orders Chef Maeng to follow Kang’s recipe, but Ji-yeong insists on preparing her own version. She and her team make fried pork cutlets. After the examination, both women present their dishes. Consort Kang’s cold chicken soup pleases Yi-heon, but Ji-yeong's cutlets are devoured completely by both Yi-heon and Je-san.Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Image via X/@CJnDrama)That evening, Yi-heon sketches Ji-yeong's meals in his Mangunrok. Meanwhile, Song-jae and his father plot to bring Yi-heon and Ji-yeong closer. Song-jae retrieves her bag and convinces Yi-heon to give it back as a present. He also reports that Yu Kun is traveling with three elite chefs, who dislike Korean cuisine.Later, Yi-heon leads Ji-yeong to Jangwonseo, a greenhouse filled with rare harvests. She is delighted when she finds chillies in a patch marked poison. Yi-heon surprises her by returning her bag and apologising for the kiss. As he walks off, he stumbles, and they both tumble together in Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 5.Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 6 recapEpisode 6 of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty opens with Ji-yeong scraping her hand after a fall. Yi-heon grows anxious and gently blows on her wound. Ji-yeong then says the Mangunrok inside her bag will take her back. But when she checks, the book is missing.Yi-heon explains that the bag was given to him by Song-jae. They both confront Song-jae, who insists there was never a book inside. Determined, Yi-heon declares he will send soldiers to search the forest, and if that fails, he will issue a kingdom-wide order with a reward for anyone who finds it.In the royal kitchen, the cooks and Gil-geum brew seoktanhyang liquor, which Yi-heon drinks. Ji-yeong arrives, smells the alcohol, and joins in. She gets overly drunk and collapses, later waking up in her room with Gil-geum watching over her.The next morning in court, the Ming envoy criticises Joseon’s meals. The ministers suggest preparing dishes to suit Ming’s taste, but Yi-heon rejects the idea, declaring that they will not give in to the envoy’s ploys. Ji-yeong is chosen to cook breakfast for Ming, who has refused Joseon’s food so far.However, he has not been starving since he brought along three expert chefs: Tang Bailong, a Sichuan master; his niece and apprentice Ya Feixiu, called the Fairy of Sichuan cuisine; and Shandong kung fu chef Kong Wenli. During their meeting, Ming demands fifty tribute women and double the usual amount of ginseng.Yi-heon refuses to hand over the women and insists the amount of ginseng will depend on the value of reciprocal gifts. Ming offers high-quality Nanjing brocade, ten famous teas, and one hundred porcelain pieces - the same items given before. Yi-heon voices his concern, but Ming warns him not to question the emperor’s will.Later, Ji-yeong serves macarons for breakfast, which Ming and his chefs enjoy. Yet he demands a cooking competition between his chefs and Ji-yeong. Yi-heon sees through his scheme to extract more concessions but agrees. At Jangwonseo, Ji-yeong voices her doubts about the contest, but Yi-heon promises to find Mangunrok if she competes.Meanwhile, the Queen Dowager hears of the contest and orders a letter to be sent to the emperor. On the other side, Consort Kang, tasting Ji-yeong's macarons with Je-san, calls them too sweet and questions her skill. However, Je-san argues that if the king loses, Ming will demand rights to harvest Joseon’s ginseng and gain grounds to replace Yi-heon as ruler.Elsewhere, the right state councilor Sung In-jae secretly meets Yu Kun, proposing to help dethrone Yi-heon. Ming questions what benefit he would gain, and the minister promises Ming’s chefs will win the contest. Gong-gil overhears Ming’s plans but escapes before being caught. He reports back to Yi-heon.At the same time, Consort Kang tells Chef Maeng that Joseon must deliberately lose the competition. The next day, Ji-yeong asks Yi-heon for a travel pass so she can visit the mill to make chilli sauce. Yi-heon insists on accompanying her. He tells her to change clothes so they can go unnoticed. When she appears in her new attire, he is stunned by her beauty.During their secret outing, Yi-heon reveals a warmth far removed from the stern presence he usually maintains inside the palace. He buys several items for Ji-yeong at the marketplace, and in return, she gives him irises, which he later plants in a pot in his room.Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Image via X/@CJnDrama)When Ji-yeong returns, she learns from Gil-geum that a green onion chopping contest had taken place between the Joseon chefs and Ya Feixiu. Thanks to her skill, the Chinese cook wins the challenge. The defeat leaves everyone disheartened, but Ji-yeong restores their spirit.The next day, the contest rules are set. Round one is to create an original meat dish, round two involves cooking each other’s national cuisine, and round three focuses on ginseng soup.The Ming envoy raises the stakes, and the king declares that if Joseon wins, they’ll gain priority access to sugarcane and flour, while Ming receives only half the promised gifts. Each round lasts one sijin (about two hours) over five days. Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 6 ends with Ji-yeong boldly issuing a direct challenge, setting the stage for a fierce competition.Watch Bon Appétit, Your Majesty on Netflix!