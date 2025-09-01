Bon Appétit, Your Majesty: When will episodes 5-6 release, and what to expect

Netflix dropped episodes 3 and 4 of the fantasy K-drama Bon Appétit, Your Majesty on August 30 and 31, 2025. Globally, viewers can stream on Netflix, while in Korea, fresh episodes air on tvN every Saturday and Sunday at 9:20 pm KST. Episodes 5 and 6 will be available on September 6 and 7, 2025. The fantasy series is set for 12 episodes, releasing two each week, leaving seven more after this one.A still from Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Image via X/@CJnDrama)The story follows Yeon Ji-yeong (Lim Yoon-ah), a French-trained chef at the height of her career, who suddenly travels back to a royal palace. There, she must cook for the strict and unpredictable King Yi-heon (Lee Chae-min). Every dish she prepares becomes a test of her skills and survival in the palace.Episodes 5 &amp; 6 of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty: Here's what's nextKing Yi-heon will be stunned to learn he kissed Ji-yeong, while she will channel her frustration into cooking after he admits he doesn’t remember what happened last night. Consort Kang Mok-joo will continue plotting to undermine Ji-yeong, preparing a dish for the King.Soon, Ji-yeong learns an envoy is arriving with three elite chefs, motivating her to prove her culinary skills again. Kang may escalate her schemes, enlisting palace officials or the envoy to sabotage Ji-yeong.Hints about the mystery of Yi-heon’s mother’s death may surface this time. Gil-geum will likely assist Ji-yeong against palace tricks, strengthening their teamwork. Meanwhile, romantic tension will rise, with Yi-heon showing subtle jealousy, care, and curiosity, though Ji-yeong remains unaware of his true feelings.Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 3 &amp; 4 recapYi-heon dispatches Ji-yeong to the palace prison in episode 3. Meanwhile, Consort Kang interrogates Song-jae regarding Ji-yeong, but he remains clueless, admitting there’s much about the king he doesn’t know.That evening, a masked figure, Gong-gil, liberates Ji-yeong and Gil-geum, guiding them to a masked performance arena of dancing. Yi-heon unveils that he masterminded the setup. Jester Gong-gil escorts them briefly but departs after receiving a confidential royal note to locate the king’s attempted assailant.A still from Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Image via X/@CJnDrama)Ji-yeong threatens Gil-geum, forcing Ji-yeong to promise not to escape. Yi-heon later orders her to cook. Chief Eunuch Chang-seon escorts Ji-yeong to the royal kitchen, where male chefs resist her authority.She crafts a three-course French-style feast using venison from the king’s hunt. Yi-heon relishes it, particularly roasted deer tongue, evoking childhood meals with his mother. Later, Song-jae offers protection to Ji-yeong from Consort Kang if she shares culinary secrets; she consents but requests the retrieval of her bag, which was thrown off a cliff.Consort Kang schemes to expel Ji-yeong with snakes, cockroaches, and tricks. On the other front, Ministers threaten resignation over Governor Hong’s exile and Ji-yeong’s immunity as Kang spreads rumors. Instead of eliminating her, Yi-heon appoints Ji-yeong as chief royal chef, warning that repetition or displeasure will incur death.She and Gil-geum receive proper chambers and attire. Consort Kang persuades Dowager Queen In-ju to evaluate Ji-yeong in a cooking contest against senior chefs, with failure costing a limb. Yi-heon enforces fairness: failing seniors face the same penalty.Meanwhile, the jester delivers a note about the “first draft,” bringing Yi-heon closer to the mystery of his mother’s death. In the contest, the motif is filial respect using tofu, doenjang, and soybean paste within two hours. Dishes include eomandu and yeonpotang. However, Ji-yeong’s doenjang soup touches the Queen, earning victory despite competitors’ additions.Ji-yeong in Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Image via X/@CJnDrama)The King initially orders punishment for losers, but Ji-yeong intervenes. Yi-heon recalls a minister’s caution about rumors linking Governor Hong’s exile to Jahongwon and confronts Consort Kang, suspecting her schemes.She dismisses him, urging focus on his mother’s demise, leaving him unsettled. Ji-yeong prepares meals for Yi-heon during tremors, including doenjang pasta, which he savors.That night, Yi-heon records events in Mangunrok, remembering Principal Drafter Yi Jang-gyun, once tasked with uncovering his mother’s truth but assaulted by assassins, leaving him distraught. Late at night, Ji-yeong discovers Yi-heon collapsed from drinking. As she aids him, he draws her close, kisses her, and implores her to remain by his side.In other news, tvN’s Bon Appétit, Your Majesty smashed past ten percent with its fourth installment, hitting 11.1% across South Korea.