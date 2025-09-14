Bon Appétit, Your Majesty - When will episodes 9-10 release, and what to expect

Netflix unveiled new episodes, 7 and 8, of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty on September 13 and 14, 2025. The series streams globally on Netflix, while in Korea it broadcasts through tvN every weekend at 9:20 pm KST. The next episodes, 9 and 10, will drop on September 20 and 21, 2025, on the same platforms. The run includes twelve parts overall, with two launched each week. With this rollout, four episodes are left before the conclusion. The story tracks Yeon Ji-yeong (played by Yoon-A), a meticulous, French-trained chef at the height of her profession. She is abruptly transported into the royal dynasty, tasked with feeding King Yi-heon (Lee Chae-min), a monarch infamous for his volatile temper. Within the palace, Ji-yeong confronts more than cooking duties. She must manage fierce rivalries, tangled court schemes, and the constant threat that a single error in the kitchen could prove costly.What's ahead in episodes 9 &amp; 10 of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBon Appétit, Your Majesty's next episodes, 9 and 10, promise growing tension both in the palace and at the cooking arena. After the cliffhanger, Yi-heon takes Ji-yeong’s injured hand and apologizes for forcing her into the competition in the first place. The contest resumes the following day, but the much-awaited pressure cooker lid has yet to arrive. Ji-yeong, however, urges her team to stay hopeful, keeping a backup plan in mind. Palace intrigue thickens when Concubine Kang confronts Ji-yeong directly, slapping her face. Behind closed doors, Kang joins hands with Prince Je-san, plotting against the Yi-heon. Meanwhile, Yi-heon hints at revealing a secret that could change the dynamics entirely. As the competition heats up, Yi-heon catches sight of suspicious behavior during the cook-off. His fury over the betrayal sparks a violent clash, as Ming and Joseon’s soldiers erupt into chaos. Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episodes 7 &amp; 8 recap Episode 7 of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty opens with Ji-yeong planning ginseng chicken broth for the third round, but realizing she needs a steam pot, which is yet to be invented. Hoping to meet its creator, Jang Yeong-sil, she learns he’s long dead. She’s then sent to his eccentric descendant, Jang Chun-seng, expelled from the royal arsenal after an explosion. The king insists on joining her, disguised alongside Gong-gil and a guard. At Chun-seng’s hideout, they trigger his trap (a cannon of puffed rice). Chun-seng refuses to help, uninterested in politics. Meanwhile, Prince Je-san plots Ji-yeong's assassination. Elsewhere, Chef Maeng harshly trains Gil-geum with cutting skills. Ji-yeong tries to win Chun-seng over with sugared puff rice, but he rejects it, calling sugar unaffordable. Later, Gong-gil mentions scallion pancakes, inspiring Ji-yeong. She cooks pajeon, and when she shares her joy of feeding others, Chun-seng is moved and agrees to build the pot. While Ji-yeong and the king gather supplies, assassins attack. Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Image via X/@CJnDrama)Later, Sung-jar arrives, and Ji-yeong collapses after witnessing a killer stab himself. Back at court, a Ming chef, Fei Xiu, trades Je-san chili flakes for peppercorns, learning Ji-yeong’s prized ingredient. With both her and the king missing, the envoy fumes, but Ming’s leader, Tang Bailong, delays the round. However, Ji-yeong finally returns. Bon Appétit, Your Majesty's episode 8 begins with the first contest round themed “nonexistent meat.” Ji-yeong discovers her chili powder is missing, but improvises beef bourguignon with wild grape rice wine. Her dish stirs nostalgia in Yi-heon and Ming. Rival chefs counter with fiery gyejeong, secretly using her stolen chili powder.Suspicious, Ji-yeong identifies the flavor. An inquiry reveals Fei Xiu received it from Saongwon, under Je-san’s orders. Je-san argues he acted to safeguard the royals, but Tang Bailong admits fault, stressing honesty in cooking. Yi-heon rules a tie, warning that repeated ties benefit Ming. That night, Ji-yeong strategizes while Yi-heon confronts a remorseful Je-san.Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Image via X/@CJnDrama)Meanwhile, Concubine Kang pressures Chef Maeng to ensure Joseon’s defeat. In round two, teams swap cuisines. Ji-yeong assigns duties, but Maeng, under threat, deliberately injures himself. Gil-geum steps up, recalling his lessons. Ming’s dish captures Joseon flavors, while Ji-yeong’s Peking duck delivers the authentic Chinese taste. Just as judges prepare to announce the winner, the episode ends on a cliffhanger.Watch Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, episodes 1 through 8, now streaming on Netflix!