7 Im Yoon-ah Movies and Shows to Watch if You Loved Her in 'Bon Appétit, Your Majesty'

Im Yoon-ah captivated viewers with her most recent performances in the popular Netflix series Bon Appétit, Your Majesty. The urban fantasy romance drama premiered in August 2025. The premise of the story follows French chef Yeon Ji-yeong, who travels back under mysterious circumstances to the Joseon Dynasty after winning at a prestigious cooking show.

Im Yoon-ah portrays this talented chef, compelled to create fusion royal cuisine for a tyrannical king to survive. The show blends romance, time travel, and culinary arts in an eccentric storyline.

Im Yoon-ah brings her classic charm and acting skills to the character. Her journey from modern-day Seoul to ancient Korea displays her potential as a versatile actress. The series became a popular hit in 2025. Im Yoon-ah, I've built an engaging filmography with memorable characters across several genres over the years.

The K2, Big Mouth, You Are My Destiny, and four other Im Yoon-ah movies and shows to watch if you liked her in Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

1) King the Land

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

In the romance trope, King the Land marked another hit drama for Im Yoo-ah. She portrayed Cheon Sa-rang, a cheerful hotel concierge employed at the luxurious King Hotel. Her character maintains a happy smile despite encountering workplace struggles and personal challenges.

The drama follows her relationship with Gu Won, the hotel's arrogant and snobbish heir, who initially disliked her fake smile. Im Yoon-ah delivered an engaging performance as a hardworking woman pursuing her dreams.

The show displayed her ability to portray both emotional and comedic roles with similar skill. Her chemistry with co-star Lee Jun-ho created memorable romantic sequences. The drama succeeded and proved Im Yoo-ah's continued popularity in the romantic comedy genre.

The show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

2) Big Mouth

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Im Yoon-ah took on an intense role in Big Mouth, playing Go Mi-ho, the devoted wife of a struggling lawyer. Her character becomes adamant to clear her husband's name when he is falsely accused of being a con artist. The thriller drama allowed Im Yoo-ah to display her range beyond romantic roles.

She portrayed a compelling woman fighting against injustice and corruption. Her acting displayed emotional nuance as her character encountered life-threatening situations.

The show required Im to deliver intense, dramatic sequences throughout its run. She successfully balanced determination with vulnerability in her portrayal. This role proved her ability to excel in intense, suspenseful narratives alongside established actor Lee Jong-suk.

The show is available on Hulu for viewers to watch.

3) The K2

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The K2 featured Im Yoon-ah as Go Anna, a reclusive young woman with a mysterious history. The character lives isolated in a penthouse, struggling with psychological trauma from childhood experiences. The action-packed series follows her relationship with Kim Je-ha, a former soldier turned bodyguard.

Im Yoon-ah portrayed Anna's journey from fragility to power throughout the narrative. She delivered engaging sequences depicting her character's mental health issues and gradual healing.

The role required her to convey complicated emotions while appearing resilient yet vulnerable. Her performance opposite Ji Chang-woo created a subtle romance within the political thriller setting. This show marked Im Yoo-ah's successful transition into more sincere acting roles.

The series is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Exit

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Exit became Im Yoon-ah's breakthrough film role, where she played Eui-ju, a witty event coordinator. The disaster comedy follows her character and a rock climbing sports person as they navigate a toxic gas attack in Seoul.

Im Yoon-ah displayed her action skills while keeping the movie's comedic elements intact. Her character portrays resourcefulness and courage throughout the crisis. The film allowed her to perform physically taxing rescue and climbing sequences.

She balanced humor with stress effectively in the survival thriller. Her chemistry with co-star Jo Jung-suk created entertaining moments despite the dangerous situations. Exit proved Im Yoon-ah's capability in leading movie roles and action sequences.

Exit is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

5) You Are My Destiny

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This show marked a crucial acting career step for Im. She portrayed a cheerful high school student navigating family relationships and first love. This romantic drama established her as a promising young performer in the industry. Her innocent portrayal and natural charm won over viewers and critics alike.

The drama earned her Best New Actress awards. Im Yoon-ah's acting demonstrated her potential beyond her K-pop career with Girls' Generation. The success of the drama opened doors for her future acting chances. This early role displayed the qualities that would later define her performances - sincerity, warmth, and natural charisma.

You Are My Destiny is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Confidential Assignment

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Confidential Assignment featured Im in a supporting role as Park Min-young, an ambitious detective. This action comedy follows South and North Korean agents working together on a mission. Her character assists the central character while pursuing her own investigation duties. Im brought competence and dynamism to her law enforcement role.

She held her own in action scenes alongside veteran performers Yu Hae-jin and Hyun Bin. The movie allowed her to explore a unique character type as a professional investigator. Her acting added depth to the ensemble cast while maintaining the movie's entertaining tone. This role displayed her versatility in supporting parts within larger action productions.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) Hush

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Hush portrayed Im Yoon-ah as Lee Ji-soo, an ambitious rookie reporter at a major newspaper company. The workplace drama explores corporate corruption and media ethics through her character's perspective.

She portrayed a journalist struggling to keep her integrity while encountering professional pressures. Im delivered engaging performances displaying her character's growth from an amateur to a seasoned reporter.

The drama tackled intense themes about social responsibility and journalism. Her character's moral dilemmas created engaging storylines throughout the drama's run. She worked effectively alongside Hwang Jung-min in the most realistic portrayal of newsroom dynamics. The role highlighted Im Yoon-ah's potential to handle socially conscious sophistication and material.

These are seven of Im Yoon-ah's performances to watch if you liked her in Bon Appétit, Your Majesty.

