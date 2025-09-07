Bon Appétit, Your Majesty: When will episodes 7-8 release, and what to expect

Episodes 5 and 6 of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty were released on Netflix on September 6 and 7, 2025. The next episodes, 7 and 8, will air on tvN next Saturday and Sunday, September 13 and 14, at 9:10 pm KST. They will also stream globally on Netflix. In the upcoming episodes, fans can expect Ji-yeong to seek out a pressure cooker builder, while Prince Je-san continues to plot against her. The fantasy drama follows the tale of Yeon Ji-yeong, a skilled contemporary cook, who is sent back during a solar eclipse and arrives at King Yi-heon’s palace.Initially seen as a stranger, Ji-yeong impresses the majesty with her inventive dishes. Her cooking begins to make an impact as the king softens after her meals bring memories of childhood comfort.What lies ahead in Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episodes 7 &amp; 8In Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 7, Ji-yeong introduces the concept of a pressure cooker to her fellow chefs. However, only one person, who is said to be a descendant of the great military inventor Jang Yeong-sil, can build it.To visit him, Ji-yeong requests permission, but Yi-heon insists on accompanying her. Disguised as commoners, he joins her along with Gong-gil and Shin Soo-hyuk. Their journey leads them to a site where a cannon is being prepared just as they arrive. Aware that convincing the artist will be difficult, they spend some peaceful time together before making their approach.Meanwhile, Prince Je-san continues plotting against the chief royal cook. At the same time, Yi-heon, with Gong-gil and Soo-hyuk, is seen clashing with enemy troops. The episode also teases Ji-yeong collapsing, hinting at a serious turn. With Joseon’s reputation on her shoulders, every decision she makes feels like a duty in Bon Appétit, Your Majesty.Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episodes 5 &amp; 6 recapBon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 5 begins with Ji-yeong venting her anger on dried pollack in the kitchen after kissing Yi-heon. She then serves Pollack's soup for his breakfast. Yi-heon remembers nothing and only recalls the kiss when Chang-seon reminds him.Ji-yeong leaves, upset with his behaviour. However, Song-jae advises Yi-heon to reconcile with Ji-yeong through a present. Later, the king learns that drafter Yi Jang-gyun was attacked and has fled, so he orders soldiers to track him down. When Consort Kang asks for a meeting, Yi-heon refuses, his thoughts still on Ji-yeong.Aware of his kiss with Ji-yeong, Consort Kang plans to regain his favor by preparing food for him during his health check. Elsewhere, Prince Je-san accuses Minister Kim Yong-san of plotting against Yi-heon. Je-san’s men then ambush assassin Gong-gil, but he escapes.On examination day, Eunuch Yoon informs Ji-yeong that Je-san will oversee Yi-heon’s health. Consort Kang instructs Chef Maeng to do so on her behalf; meanwhile, Ji-yeong decides to cook pork cutlets. Afterward, both dishes are served. Kang’s cold chicken soup pleases, yet Ji-yeong's pork cutlets are fully enjoyed by Yi-heon and Je-san.Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Image via X/@CJnDrama)At night, Yi-heon sketches Ji-yeong's meals in his Mangunrok. By the episode’s end, Song-jae retrieves Ji-yeong's bag and convinces Yi-heon to present it to her. Yi-heon shows Ji-yeong the Jangwonseo greenhouse, where she discovers chilies labeled as poison.He gives back her bag, apologizes for the kiss, and almost confesses his feelings. However, he stumbles, and they both fall together. Episode 6 of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty begins with Ji-yeong injuring her hand during the fall, and Yi-heon tends to her wound. She says the Mangunrok in her bag can send her back, but the book is missing. Yi-heon explains that Song-jae returned the bag.They then confront Song-jae, who denies seeing it. Yi-heon pledges to send soldiers into the forest and issue a reward notice. In the kitchen, the cooks and Gil-geum brew liquor. Ji-yeong joins in and later wakes up in her room with Gil-geum nearby. At court, envoy Yu Kun criticises Joseon meals and demands more tributes.But Yi-heon refuses to alter Joseon cuisine. Meanwhile, Ji-yeong is chosen to prepare Ming’s breakfast. Later, Yu Kun arrives with chefs Tang Bailong, Ya Feixiu, and Kong Wenli. There, Ming requests fifty women and twice the ginseng. Yi-heon rejects giving women and insists that ginseng depends on reciprocal gifts.Soon, Ji-yeong serves macarons, which the envoy and his chefs enjoy. Yu Kun demands a culinary contest. Yi-heon accepts despite recognising the ploy. Ji-yeong feels anxious, but Yi-heon encourages her and promises to recover the Mangunrok.The Queen Dowager orders a letter to Ming, pointing out that Yu Kun does not know her ties to the imperial family. On the other front, Consort Kang dismisses Ji-yeong's skills, suggesting another competitor. Je-san counters that defeat could allow Ming to claim Joseon ginseng and threaten Yi-heon’s rule.Right State councilor secretly meets Yu Kun, offering help to dethrone Yi-heon if Ming’s chefs win. Gong-gil overhears and reports to Yi-heon. Meanwhile, Consort Kang tells Chef Maeng that Joseon must deliberately lose. Later, Ji-yeong asks Yi-heon for a travel pass to make chilli sauce. He insists on accompanying her.Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Image via X/@CJnDrama)Both disguise themselves and visit the market. Yi-heon buys her some goods, while she gifts him irises, which he later plants in his room. During their outing, the Joseon chefs lose a green onion chopping contest to Ya Feixiu. The next day, the contest rules are announced: the first round requires creating a completely new meat dish.The second round involves exchanging cuisines between Ming and Joseon, while the third round requires preparing ginseng soup. Yi-heon declares that if Joseon wins, Ming will receive only half the tributes, and Joseon will gain early rights to sugarcane and flour. Each round lasts one sijin (about two hours), spread across five days. Ji-yeong boldly accepts the challenge.Bon Appétit, Your Majesty is accessible to stream on Netflix!