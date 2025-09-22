Netflix released episodes 9 and 10 of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty on September 20 and 22, 2025. The final episodes, 11 and 12, are scheduled to release on September 27 and 28 internationally on the same platform, and will air in South Korea on tvN at 9:20 pm KST. The plot follows Yeon Ji-yeong (Yoon-A), a top French-trained chef from the present day, who suddenly finds herself in the Joseon dynasty. She comes face-to-face with King Yi-heon (Lee Chae-min), infamous for his strict standards and harsh remarks. Ji-yeong must adjust her modern training to the expectations of royal cuisine. As she works to stay alive and relevant in the palace, her clash with the king slowly shifts into a precarious connection.What's ahead in the final episodes 11 &amp; 12 of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty?In the Bon Appétit, Your Majesty finale, Prince Je-san (silent until now) makes his first decisive move. His long-hidden ambition to forge a new Joseon finally begins to take shape. Meanwhile, Ji-yeong is abducted by rebels acting under the orders of Consort Kang. Upon learning of her capture, Yi-heon mounts his horse and rides to her rescue. However, the palace itself erupts in rebellion, with strikes aimed directly at him. Despite the chaos, Yi-heon manages to escape. But his relief is short-lived. Prince Je-san presents him with his mother’s bloodied garment, leaving him devastated. In the wake of this loss, Yi-heon begins to transform into the very tyrant Ji-yeong feared he would become. At last, the mystery of how Ji-yeong arrived in Joseon is revealed. As the story reaches its end, one final question remains: will she return to the future - or choose to remain by Yi-heon’s side?Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episodes 9 &amp; 10 recapBon Appétit, Your Majesty (Image via Netflix)Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 9 opens with the round two scores. Yi-heon gives the Ming cooks 8 points, while Yu Kun unfairly gives the Joseon cooks 1 point. Yi-heon furiously calls him out, then suggests the chefs score their own dishes, but both sides refuse. He finally rules the round a tie.Later at night, Yi-heon summons Ji-yeong, offering her tea and rest. He regrets tying the fate of the kingdom to cooking and proposes canceling the contest, but Ji-yeong insists on finishing. He also has her injured wrist treated.The next day, the third round begins. Ji-yeong's team prepares ogolgye samgyetang, but they need the pressure cooker lid. Just as Ji-yeong is about to switch to Plan B, Chun-saeng arrives on a makeshift airplane with the missing lid. The Ming cooks prepare Buldojang. To be fair, both teams taste and score each other’s dishes. However, the issue is that Ming's cook, Kong Wenli, has reached the highest level of cooking skill, and he has not been able to eat the food. Ji-yeong hands him a bowl of mixed ingredients, triggering a childhood memory of his grandmother. He finally eats, cries with joy, and thanks her. Soon, scores are revealed. Joseon gives Ming 27, Ming gives Joseon 28, and Ji-yeong wins. Furious, Yu Kun drops his demands but asks for Ji-yeong as a tribute woman. Yi-heon head-butts him, prompting a near clash between the soldiers. However, Dowager Queen In-ju intervenes. She produces a letter proving Yu Kun deceived his emperor, who never made such demands. Exposed, Yu Kun begs mercy, honors the deal, and flees.In-ju scolds Yi-heon for losing his temper, then requests that Grand Prince Jin-myeong taste Ji-yeong's food. Consort Kang and Prince Je-san secretly plot to poison the boy and frame Ji-yeong. The next day, Yi-heon gifts Ji-yeong a new uniform and asks her to meet him later at the Jangwonseo. She agrees, but first meets the Ming cooks. Afterward, Ji-yeong and her team gift ginseng to the Ming cooks before their departure. Ming cook Tang Bailong warns her to tell Yi-heon to lock his doors at night. On the other hand, Jin-myeong dines with Yi-heon and enjoys Ji-yeong's roasted ogolgye with ginseng and mustard sauce. However, that night, Prince Jin-myeong falls gravely ill, suspected of having eaten Ji-yeong's food. His mother has Ji-yeong captured and tortured for a confession. Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Image via Netflix)Episode 10 of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty kicks off with Yi-heon waiting in the royal greenhouse to ask Ji-yeong something special, only to learn she’s been arrested for poisoning Jin-myeong. Furious, the king refuses to believe it and nearly attacks his stepmother until Ji-yeong calms him down. Even his grandmother defends Ji-yeong's innocence, while Je-san reminds his men that he’s keeping Jang-gyun alive for a bigger purpose.Yi-heon soon learns Jin-myeong was only with his mother after eating Ji-yeong's dish, making the Dowager Queen the main suspect. Declaring he’ll investigate himself, Yi-heon gets support from his grandmother, who frees Ji-yeong. Reunited, he hugs her and confesses his feelings, though she’s too shocked to reply. His grandmother also notices how much he’s changed since Ji-yeong arrived.Suddenly, Yi-heon falls ill too, leading to the discovery of squirrel droppings used as poison when mixed with ginseng. As the king weakly clings to Ji-yeong, Gil-geum and the doctors connect the dots. Meanwhile, the jester discovers that Mok-ju’s court lady, Chu-wol, killed his sister. When she tries to silence physician Yeo-bun, he stops her and hands her over for torture, only for Mok-Ju to kill her herself, staging it as suicide.Back with Jin-myeong, the royal physician’s antidote fails until Ji-yeong suggests food is the real cure. She prepares a French-inspired sujebi broth, which Yi-heon tests first. Energized, he convinces Jin-myeong’s mother to try it, and it saves him, making her realize she misjudged Ji-yeong.The Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode closes with Je-san’s scheme moving forward as Yi-heon’s maternal grandmother is revealed to be alive, holding a blood-stained cloth from the day Yi-heon’s mother was poisoned. At the same time, Yi-heon admits he no longer seeks the Mangunrok because he wants Ji-yeong by his side. He seals it with a ring and a kiss, leaving her for the first time considering his proposal.Watch all the previous episodes of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty on Netflix.