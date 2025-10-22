Who are NANA Youngrong Kim, KYAM, & RINGRING? LE SSERAFIM’s ‘SPAGHETTI (ft. j‑hope)’ earns praise for inclusivity by featuring Korean drag queens

LE SSERAFIM released the music video teaser for their upcoming track SPAGHETTI, featuring Korean drag performers Nana, KYAM, and RingRing, highlighting the quintet’s support for LGBTQ+ representation. Nana Youngrong Kim, going by Nana, is a top South Korean drag artist. Performing since 2007, he's appeared across South Korea, Japan, and China. According to VICE, Nana is openly gay. He caught wider attention with Mamamoo’s 2019 hit HIP, showing up in the glam-rock section with fellow drag artist Bambi.Garam Kim, known as KYAM, is a South Korean drag performer and dancer. i-D magazine reported that she studied acting and discovered drag around 2010 at Itaewon’s club Trance, performing with transgender entertainers before moving into drag shows. KYAM has been active in Seoul’s drag scene for over a decade. Meanwhile, RingRing is a professional drag performer with over 3k followers on Instagram, @ringring.kim.Fans immediately reacted online, praising LE SSERAFIM for backing queer artists. Mamamoo’s 2019 HIP clip with Nana and Bambi set an early example of drag representation, and now the 4th-gen K-pop girl group is continuing that trend.&quot;Bro they called it spaghetti but the only thing cooked here is the concept,&quot; an X user commented. Tonon @xtononxLINKbro they called it spaghetti but the only thing cooked here is the conceptMany are saying that this is their first time seeing drag queens in a K-pop music video, and that it’s breaking Korean stereotypes.kira @PRIVATEAUDITI0NLINKmind u it’s a music video by a KOREAN girl group featuring drag queens AND appreciation towards the lgbtq community (Korea is a highly conservative country) … Yunjin wasn’t lying when she said she wanted to change the industry, cuz that’s exactly what tf LE SSERAFIM is doing.bingbing @marypop30263440LINKthe FIRST time im seeing a popular mainstream kpop group include drag queens in their music video this is the visibility and support the lgbtq community in korea needs le sserafim the girls and the gays love you will be tuning in for this oneMalamar's friend @sweetttreliefLINKle sserafim working with Korean drag queens knowing that in korea the drag queens are seen as weirdos and are not as visible as in other places, my girls 🥹🫶🏻Some have expressed pride in the group.M I M I I I 💅🏿 JIUNG DAYYY @adeprxssedbitchLINKLE SSERAFIM featuring drag queens and in this MV and black people in Crazy is one of the reasons I’m so proud to stan themalbie | 💖✨ @JihyoNgyeon_21LINKAlways nice to see Le Sserafim incorporate queer culture again in their MVs, from ball culture in CRAZY and now drag queens in SPAGHETTI, makes me proud to be a fearnot! 🥺💕NO_NAME🍅🍝 @m_ann_bLINKSuddenly I remember the three drag queens at MTV VMAs calling Chaewon &quot;bob cvnt&quot; and now featuring these queens in SPAGHETTI MV is a LEGEND 😭🤩I'm so proud and grateful of LE SSERAFIM for embracing and appreciating every communities of LGBTQ+ 🫶 my girls are truly FEARLESSMore about LE SSERAFIM's SPAGHETTI ft. j-hopeLE SSERAFIM's SPAGHETTI ft. j-hope (Image via X/@GeffenRecords, @le_sserafim)LE SSERAFIM is dropping their first single album SPAGHETTI on October 24, 2025, 1 pm KST, announced via Weverse. The album concept highlights the group’s &quot;irresistible charms that entangle you like strands of spaghetti.&quot; The title track, SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope of BTS), is their first collab with j-hope, confirmed on October 20 with a short 22-second clip of him dancing over a glitchy beat while the members’ voices preview Eat it up.The album has two songs. The lead track is Alternative funk pop with a catchy beat. Sakura and Heo Yunjin helped produce it, with j-hope’s featuring. The other song, Pearlies (My Oyster Is the World), is a fan tribute, thanking supporters for sticking around. A highlight medley and tracklist came out on October 21 via HYBE’s YouTube and SNS, giving fans a first listen. The MV teaser went live at midnight KST on October 22. It shows Kim Chaewon, Sakura, Heo Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae at a food truck cooking spaghetti. They start with chill expressions but soon break into lively dancing. Crowds appear, enjoying the spaghetti. The choreography matches the lyrics “SPAGHETTI stuck between your teeth / Do you want to remove it? Bon appétit.&quot; The visual concepts feature food-themed concepts with a restaurant-style timetable and ingredient-inspired names. It includes EAT IT UP! CHEEKY NEON PEPPER, KNOCKING BASIL, WEIRD GARLIC, COMPACT BITES, SAMPLER PLATTER, THE KICK, and HIGHLIGHT PLATTER. SPAGHETTI's release comes after their first world tour, 2025 LE SSERAFIM TOUR: EASY CRAZY HOT, which will wrap up on November 18-19 in Japan.