Who is Park Hyo-shin? All you need to know as BTS' Taehyung announces digital single, 'Winter Ahead' in collaboration with South Korean Ballad singer

On Thursday, November 21, BIGHIT MUSIC announced the release of BTS Taehyung's upcoming collaboration with Park Hyo-shin, Winter Ahead. The poster of the track was released along with the announcement, further exciting fans on what to expect from the song. Given that the poster also features the two artists, fans are also speculating a possible music video release for the track.

On the other hand, BIGHIT MUSIC also released a snippet about the track, Winter Ahead, to give fans a few hints on what to expect from the upcoming collaboration. Here's what their announcement read:

"Winter Ahead (with Park Hyo-shin) is a jazz-pop song with a heavy vibe that showcases the peaceful voice colours of the two artists. The song sings that happiness can be found in being with someone on your side. As you listen to the song by V, we hope you wrap up your warmly with your loved ones."

The song, Winter Ahead, is expected to be released on November 29 at 2 p.m. KST. However, following the announcement, fans have also been curious about the artist Taehyung's collaborating with for the track, Park Hyo-shin. The following article will talk about the singer and unveil a few details about him.

All you need to know about Park Hyo-shin, the singer featured in BTS' Taehyung's upcoming track, Winter Ahead

Park Hyo-shin is a 43-year-old South Korean ballad singer and musical theatre actor, and he is often praised for emotion-filled vocals. While he initially started his career as a K-pop trainee at a Korean entertainment company, he soon shifted agencies and his career path line due to a few issues he faced with his agencies as a trainee.

Regardless, he moved forward with his dream as a singer with his debut in 1999, almost after a year of his trainee period. In November of the year, Park Hyo-shin released his first album, Things I Cannot Do For You. He rose to fame with his track, Snow Flower, a soundtrack for the K-drama series I'm Sorry I Love You, and also released other hit tracks that were cherished by netizens.

Some of his famous tracks include Wildflower, Good Person, The Other Day, and more. Between the years 2011 and 2014, the idol was on hiatus due to his military enlistment and returned with several other exciting tracks. Additionally, he also extended his career as a musical theatre act as he played the role of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in the musical Mozart! at the Sejong Center in 2014.

While the singer was initially housed under Jellyfish Entertainment, after the contract expiration in 2016, the idol signed with another agency called Glove Entertainment. However, the idol also faced a lawsuit for receiving about 400 million KRW worth of gifts from another company in return for his promise to sign with them.

Regardless, he released his first album under Glove Entertainment called I Am A Dreamer in 2016, and he has been inactive in the industry ever since. Following an eight-year hiatus, Park Hyo-shin will be returning with his collaborative track with BTS' Taehyung, called Winter Ahead.

