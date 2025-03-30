Who is the writer of When Life Gives You Tangerines? Author's farewell letter to the cast goes viral following finale premiere

On March 30, 2025, Chosun Biz reported that a farewell letter to the cast and crew of When Life Gives You Tangerines by the writer Lim Sang-chun had gone viral online. The letter was originally penned after filming wrapped. It has resurfaced following the show's emotional finale.

Ad

Lim Sang-chun is the screenwriter behind Netflix's When Life Gives You Tangerines. The drama concluded its run on March 28, 2025. Lim Sang-chun is known for her private nature, and she rarely makes public appearances or interviews. She prefers to let her scripts speak for themselves and allow the audience to connect with her stories on a deeper level.

In the letter, Lim Sang-chun reflected on the past year spent bringing the drama to life. The writer also described how the entire team had experienced all four seasons together just like the characters in the story. She wrote:

Ad

Trending

"It has been exactly a year since our ship set sail. We have truly experienced all four seasons together, just like our drama. As I stood at the harbor, praying, I realized how many magical things were happening. I saw you truly create a 'field where cabbages burst forth,' as well as the entire village, each season, and the world, all with a single heart. I was so reassured and moved by your hard work and attentiveness."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

She expressed her gratitude for the dedication of the actors and production crew and called their work a "miracle" that made the drama possible. She said:

"Many, many years from now, when you stand in Aesoon's flower garden and look back, I hope you will remember, 'I think it was a good thing that I did that drama around that time...' I hope for that memory to last long with you all. You were more than wonderful. You were passionate. You were the best. I will miss you until we meet again in spring. When Life Gives You Tangerines. And I deeply love you."

Ad

The letter ended with a sentimental note as Lim hoped that years from now, the team would look back on When Life Gives You Tangerines as a meaningful chapter in their lives.

All about Lim Sang-chun and When Life Gives You Tangerines: Story, cast, and more

Lim Sang-chun is a celebrated South Korean screenwriter known for crafting emotionally resonant dramas that blend humor, romance, and deep social themes. She first gained attention with Becky's Back (2016). However, Fight for My Way (2017) made her a sought-after writer. The drama starred Park Seo-jun and Kim Ji-won.

Ad

Her most critically acclaimed work before When Life Gives You Tangerines was When the Camellia Blooms (2019). The series was said to combine romance and thriller elements as it centered on a single mother's resilience. The drama starred Gong Hyo-jin and Kang Ha-neul. It became a ratings success and also won multiple awards. It included the prestigious Grand Prize (Daesang) at the KBS Drama Awards.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The cast of the drama features IU and Moon So-ri. They play the younger and older versions of Ae-soon. She is an independent woman who endures life’s hardships while chasing her dreams. IU is known for her roles in My Mister (2018) and Hotel Del Luna (2019). Meanwhile, veteran actress Moon So-ri (Oasis, Ode to the Goose) brings wisdom and depth to the character’s later years.

Park Bo-gum and Park Hae-joon play the younger and older versions of Gwan-sik, respectively. He is a steadfast and sincere man who stands by Ae-soon through life’s ups and downs. Park Bo-gum rose to fame with Reply 1988 and Love in the Moonlight. Park Hae-joon (The World of the Married) portrays Gwan-sik’s mature years with quiet strength.

Ad

The drama also features a strong supporting cast, including Kim Seon-young (Crash Landing on You, Pachinko) as Ae-soon’s supportive yet no-nonsense aunt. Go Min-si (Youth of May, Sweet Home) is Ae-soon’s childhood friend.

Expand Tweet

Ad

When Life Gives You Tangerines, the 16-episode Netflix drama aired its final episode on March 28, 2025. It tells a decades-spanning story set against the backdrop of Jeju Island. It is directed by Kim Won-seok (Signal, My Mister).

All 16 episodes of When Life Gives You Tangerines are available for fans to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback