Why is “GEFFEN APOLOGIZE TO JIMIN” trending on X? Fans furious over Label VP's dismissive response to request for pre-order of the singer's new song

On June 23, the "GEFFEN APOLOGIZE TO JIMIN" hashtag started trending on X (formerly Twitter) following Geffen's senior vice president's alleged disregard for fans' demands.

Park Jimin of BTS announced his upcoming second solo album, MUSE, on June 17, 2024. Excitement filled the fandom as ARMY has been waiting for the musician to release new music. Although the BTS idol has been serving in the South Korean military since December 2023, he pre-recorded his upcoming solo album before he enlisted.

Geffen Records' senior vice president, Ray Kurzeka, landed in hot waters with the fans after he replied with inappropriate and irrelevant comments on a BTS ARMY's tweet. In the original tweet, X user, @PJM_data, inquired about the iTunes pre-orders for the idol's upcoming song, Seraldo Flower Marching Band, which is set to release on June 28.

In response, Ray Kurzeka tweeted the Spotify link to Gracie Abrams' song us. (feat. Taylor Swift), along with a caption stating :

"song of the year..."

This enraged the ARMY as they found the label's senior vice president's reply "unprofessional."

The BTS idol's admirers rallied behind the X hashtag and trended it worldwide to raise awareness about Ray Kurzeka's alleged unprofessionalism and Geffen Records' "ignoring" their demands.

"We have been requesting the bare minimum for MUSE since it was announced and here we have @raykurzeka, the head of Streaming in Geffen Records, unprofessionally and purposely ignoring our demand." — an X user wrote.

"This just shows that both companies are ignoring Jimin's fans requests to a fair treatment on purpose" — an X user wrote.

"Ray Kurzeka, the Senior Vice President at @GeffenRecords openly mocked fans of an artist who is signed to the company. Fans have been literally begging for basics like iTune links and a legible album set." — an X user wrote.

"JIMIN, one of your most popular artists who only spreads positive image of his country and its culture, and whose work is highly anticipated is being purposely neglected & his fandom mocked by his company. Please look into this issue" — an X user wrote.

Many fans further criticized the company for their alleged rude behavior toward the fans.

"Very unprofessional and discriminating!!..what a rude attitude for a SVP of a well known Geffen Records." — an X user wrote.

"@raykurzeka, you will regret ever disrespecting one of the most loved artists in the world. Jimin will prevail no matter what. He is a being of light and the universe has his back. GEFFEN APOLOGIZE TO JIMIN" — an X user wrote.

"Geffen and their staff are really pathetic. @GeffenRecords first you fail to provide the bare minimum we are begging for and on top of that your staff behaves like this." — an X user wrote.

More about Park Jimin's upcoming solo album MUSE

MUSE will be released on July 19, 2024, by BIGHIT MUSIC, operated under HYBE Corporation. The album has seven tracks such as the title track WHO, Rebirth: Intro, Interlude: SHOWTIME, Smelraldo Garden Marching Band, Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson), BE MINE, and the pre-released track Closer Than This.

The BTS idol is reported to have contributed to the songwriting and producing of all seven tracks. Furthermore, Closer Than This was released on December 22, 2023, as a fan-dedicated digital single to convey Jimin's heartfelt gratitude and love for ARMY.

On June 23, 2024, at 12 am KST, BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled the concept photos of MUSE which sent fans into an online frenzy. The new concept photos displayed the Like Crazy singer-songwriter's "rockstar" avatar which further made fans speculate if one of the upcoming album tracks would contain a similar element.

In other news, Park Ji-min of BTS will be discharged from his mandatory military service in June 2025 and will return alongside bandmates Kim Nam-joon, Kim Tae-hyung, Jeon Jung-kook, and Min Yoon-gi.