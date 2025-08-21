Why did Lee Jun-seong & Shin Seong-ho breakup? Fans left shaken as ‘His Man 2’ couple reunite within 24 hours, confirming reconciliation in joint live

On August 21, 2025, less than 24 hours after announcing their split, Shin Seong-ho and Lee Jun-seong are back together. The couple went live on YouTube to explain that a serious argument led to a misunderstanding, which pushed them to break up.
“So on Friday, we broke up. Yesterday, we posted the announcement. But now, we've talked it through and decided to get back together. I know this looks confusing to all of you. Yesterday things got really messy-we fought hard, and today we finally managed to talk calmly again," the couple asserted.
During the live, both described the impact of the split. They said they could not eat properly, lost weight, and struggled to sleep. The duo also confirmed they read all online comments, including negative ones, but chose not to respond. Junseongho also clarified why they deleted all shared content.
“In the past, we promised ourselves that if we ever broke up for real, we wouldn't fake things or pretend everything was fine. That's why we deleted videos and posted announcements so quickly-because we didn't want to leave behind false impressions or cling to regrets.”
Regarding their joint YouTube channel, they said a return is uncertain. Old videos might reopen if requested, but continuing as creators may take time. They acknowledged fans may be disappointed but promised to work on personal growth. The livestream ended with another apology. However, the rapid turn of events has left many fans feeling shaken by all that went down in just a single day.
"Phew. I was in total shock this morning. I couldn't believe the news. They must take all the time they need. Their relationship is more important than social media. It's like starting anew. I will continue to support them. 🤗🧡," an X user commented.
Fans are "happy" to see them back together, especially since many thought they wouldn’t reunite.
Meanwhile, others shared that they don’t owe fans an explanation and should focus on taking care of themselves first.
Shin Seong-ho and Lee Jun-seong's breakup announcement from a day ago
The couple, Shin Seong-ho and Lee Jun-seong's breakup, announced via their joint YouTube channel “@JSHM_ZIP,” ended nearly three years of their relationship. In their statement, they said that while saying “goodbye” was difficult, they felt separation was the best choice for both.
"Today, we would like to share some rather heavy news. We have decided to bring our journey together as “Junseonghoney" to a close and walk our own separate paths,” the two stated.
They expressed gratitude for the support and memories shared with fans and said they would now focus on individual paths. Following the announcement, all content from their shared Instagram accounts was removed as well, leaving no posts or videos behind.
Shin Seong-ho and Lee Jun-seong first gained recognition on His Man 2, Korea’s first LGBTQIA+ dating reality show. In 2023, the pair even became the first gay couple to appear on the cover of DAZED KOREA. Their pictorial appeared in the September edition.