  "They got the tattoos and adopted a cat together?"- Fans heartbroken as His Man 2 couple Shin Sung-ho and Lee Jun-seong announce breakup, clears IG

"They got the tattoos and adopted a cat together?"- Fans heartbroken as His Man 2 couple Shin Sung-ho and Lee Jun-seong announce breakup, clears IG

By Adrija Chakraborty
Modified Aug 20, 2025 11:32 GMT
Shin Sung-ho and Lee Jun-seong (Image via Instagram/@950516 and @ffujvrygftu)
Shin Sung-ho and Lee Jun-seong (Image via Instagram/@950516 and @ffujvrygftu)

On August 20, 2025, Shin Sung-ho and Lee Jun-seong announced their separation after two years together. The two first met on the South Korean LGBTQ+ reality dating show His Man 2, where they began dating and later rose to prominence as a couple back in 2023.

On the day, the pair delivered the news via their joint YouTube channel, Junseongho’s (@JSHM_ZIP), with over 367,000 subscribers. Alongside the announcement, all videos on the channel were deleted. Shin Sung-ho and Lee Jun-seong also removed all of their couple photos and relationship traces from their individual social media accounts.

In their statement, they addressed fans by saying that their journey as “Junseonghoney” had come to an end, and that they would now focus on their individual paths. They expressed gratitude for the support and love received throughout their relationship. They also promised to continue greeting fans through personal activities as Lee Jun-seong and Shin Sung-ho.

The breakup of Shin Sung-ho and Lee Jun-seong has left fans reeling. Their public milestones, such as adopting a cat together and getting matching tattoos, gave many fans the impression that their bond would last for the long term.

With the sudden announcement of their separation and the deletion of all their shared content, many expressed feelings of loss and disbelief online. One fan commented,

"They got the tattoos and adopted a cat together ??"
Social media platforms quickly filled with emotional messages, of shock, disappointment and heartbreak, as fans tried to process the news.

While many were saddened by the sudden end of Shin Sung-ho and Lee Jun-seong’s relationship, others reflected on the challenges of maintaining a public romance under constant scrutiny. Their decision to delete all traces of their time together from Instagram and YouTube added to the shock, leaving supporters with no memories to revisit.

His Man 2 couple Shin Sung-ho and Lee Jun-seong share breakup after 2 years together

Shin Sung-ho and Lee Jun-seong's post, posted on August 20, on YouTube, reads:

“Hello, this is Junseongho. Today, we would like to share some rather heavy news. We have decided to bring our journey together as "Junseonghoney" to a close and walk our own separate paths. The word "goodbye" feels unfamiliar and difficult, but after much thought, we believe this is the best choice for both of us. We have received so much love from you all-laughing, crying, and creating memories together-and we will never forget that love for the rest of our lives."
Moving forward, they said they would no longer appear as “Junseonghoney”.

"From now on, instead of under the name "Junseonghoney," we will do our best individually, as Junseong and Seongho, and greet you with our best selves. We sincerely thank you for the warm support and love you have given us until now. With gratitude, Shin Sung-ho and Lee Jun-seong”
Shin Sung-ho and Lee Jun-seong&#039;s post on YouTube (Image via YouTube/@JSHM_ZIP)
Shin Sung-ho and Lee Jun-seong's post on YouTube (Image via YouTube/@JSHM_ZIP)

His Man is known as South Korea’s first gay dating reality show, with its first season airing in 2022. In its season 2 (2023), viewers were introduced to Jun-seong, a 27-year-old sales associate at a luxury department store, and Seong-ho, a 24-year-old freelance make-up artist. Their personalities and dynamic quickly drew attention, and fans were invested in their journey as one of the season’s central couples.

Their time on the program led to a relationship that officially began in January of that year, shortly after the show ended, with them leaving as one of the final couples. What followed was a love story that captured the hearts of many, drawing immense support from the online queer community.

They launched their YouTube channel Junseongho’s, where they documented their daily life and relationship. They later revealed through these vlogs that they had moved in together after Seong-ho’s rental contract ended, giving fans a glimpse into their life beyond the show.

Shin Sung-ho and Lee Jun-seong's bond also broke barriers in the Korean media. The couple became the first gay pair to be featured in DAZED Korea, marking a milestone for representation.

Now with the news of their breakup, what once stood as one of the most celebrated love stories in Korea's queer entertainment scene has now come to an end. This has left fans heartbroken and struggling to process the sudden turn in their journey.

Adrija Chakraborty

Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.

Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.

Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources. 

Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication. 
In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking.

