"Why are there so many people": Netizens disappointed as Transit Love: Another Beginning reveals new cast additions

On Wednesday, January 29, the latest episode of the spin-off series Transit Love: Another Beginning was released. Towards the end of the episode, two new faces were introduced into the show, surprising both the current contestants and viewers of the show. A new male and a female catfish were introduced into the show's cast.

They were called "Catfish" since the new additions are expected to disrupt and alter the already established and budding feelings between the existing contestants of Transit Love: Another Beginning.

Moreover, the preview of episode 3 also revealed that more new faces will be joining the cast in the coming episodes, widening the cast count from six to fourteen.

However, many fans and netizens were upset about the same. Given that the spin-off series revolved around gathering the previous contestants of the show, fans were not happy about the new faces as it took away the unique quality of the show and made it on par with other dating shows. Additionally, fans also felt that the cast became too crowded.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"why are there so many people"

"what's going on? why are there so many people here all of a sudden?" said a fan on X

"So the cast would consist of 14 people? that's so much…" added another fan

"The cast with 14 people ends in 8 eps not possible right?" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens expressed their disappointment over the new cast additions.

"2 NEW PARTICIPANTS AND WE WILL HAVE 4 MORE NEXT WEEK??? SO 14 PEOPLE IN TOTAL?? BRO THAT'S CRAZY" stated a fan

"they'll add 4 more members in the next eps, and then add 400 more so they'll play squid game in the end" added an X user

"Oh...idk how to feel about it... 6 new people is kinda a lot. If it was 16 episodes or at least 12 than yeah but it's just 8 episodes..." said a netizen

"There will be four more people coming next week! Okay, this is A NEW DATING SHOW hahah." commented another X user

All you need to know about Transit Love: Another Beginning, the ongoing spin-off dating show

Transit Love: Another Beginning is an ongoing spin-off series of the South Korean reality dating show by TVING, Transit Love. The dating show was initially premiered in 2021, and it revolved around gathering ex-partners under the same roof.

However, the contestants are not allowed to reveal their ex-partners to the other contestants. Therefore, the dating show is a space where the contestants can either choose to give their former love life another try or find a new partner from the crowd of contestants.

Fans have been having mixed feelings over the spin-off series following its recent changes in its plot and rules.

