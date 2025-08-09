Why was Park Chan-wook expelled from the Writers Guild of America? Strike violation controversy explored

On Saturday, August 9, Variety released an article reporting that the South Korean film director, screenwriter, and producer, Park Chan-wook, was expelled from the Writers Guild of America.The WGA (Writers Guild of America) is an organization representing members of the film and television industry who come together to negotiate and protect the rights of screen, television, and digital media writers. They represent over 10,000 writers. Park Chan-wook was expelled from the same due to his violation of the strike regulations during the 2023 Writers' Strike.cinesthetic. @TheCinestheticLINKPark Chan-wook has been expelled from the Writers Guild of America for writing on his series ‘THE SYMPATHIZER’ during the writers strike.Reportedly, the WGA strike occurred between the months of May and September 2023. During this period, a large majority of the US film and television industry came to a halt. The strike aimed to demand higher wages, fairer revenue sharing, and limits on the use of artificial intelligence in creative processes.Park Chan-wook reportedly continued the script work for the HBO series, The Sympathizer, during this strike period, alongside Canadian actor-director Don McKellar. As a result of his expulsion, he will no longer be able to work on film or TV projects under the jurisdiction of the Writers Guild of America.All you need to know about the South Korean film director, Park Chan-wookPark Chan-wook is a South Korean film director, former film critic, screenwriter, and producer, who began his work in the industry in 1992. Over the years, since his debut, he has earned a reputation as one of the most celebrated and prominent filmmakers of the South Korean film industry.Most of his works revolve around the genres of crime, mystery, and thriller, often incorporating subtle elements from various other genres. He's also specifically known for his blend of influential cinematography and black humor. Although his early films failed to gain widespread recognition, he made his breakthrough in 2000 with Joint Security Area.According to The Korea Times, Park Chan-wook also considers this film his directorial debut, given that his previous two films, The Moon Is... the Sun's Dream (1992) and Trio (1997), were unsuccessful. The director continued to rise in prominence with his trilogy movie series, which were released over a three-year period. The movies were The Vengeance Trilogy: Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance in 2002, Oldboy in 2003, and Lady Vengeance in 2005.Following the same, the director has rolled out several other renowned movies that are critically acclaimed in the film industry. Some of these films include I'm a Cyborg But That's OK in 2006, Thirst in 2009, The Handmaiden in 2016, Uprising in 2024, and many others. In other news, Park Chan-wook has a movie scheduled for release in 2025 called No Other Choice starring Lee Byung-hun, Son Ye-jin, Park Hee-soon, Lee Sung-min, Yeom Hye-ran, and Cha Seung-won. The movie is expected to be released on August 29, and it revolves around a black comedy thriller film, which is based on the Donald Westlake novel, The Ax.