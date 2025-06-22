“Why is there no protest trucks” — KPop Demon Hunters fans hilariously react to unconventional male & female idols' interaction

A scene from the animated film KPop Demon Hunters has recently caught the internet’s attention for showing a rather unexpected twist at a fan meet involving two rival idol crews.

The moment, which went viral, featured the girl group Huntrix and the boys group Saja Boys ending up at the same signing spot. This scene got viewers wondering how something like that would actually go down in the K-pop world.

Expand Tweet

Trending

In a scene in KPop Demon Hunters, Huntrix sets up a fan event. But mid-way through, Saja Boys members arrive and suddenly, a chunk of the assembled people go to them instead. Noticing this, Huntrix's member Rumi quickly suggests that they join both events, hoping to hold the fans’ engagement together.

Soon after, both groups show up together for the joint event appearance. This scene led fans to joke online about how different things would have looked if it had been real life.

"Okay why is there no protest trucks?" an X user commented.

Lyrend⚡ @pttjnq LINK Okay why is there no protest trucks?

Many pointed out that in the real-life K-pop scenario, fans often send protest trucks to agencies when they disagree with a move or want answers.

"LMAOOO if this was real kpop, fandom wars will happen and a bunch of delulus would be crying and screaming that their idols/bias betrayed them. They'd be hiring those damn trucks too and send off threats to the idols involved," said a fan.

"Imagine this happening in real life… K-pop stans would lose their minds💀 that’s why I wish someone would just expose the entire behind-the-scenes mess. maybe we’d finally see some actual change in this industry," wrote a user.

"In real world there will be a truck in front of his agency building demand him to be fired from the group just because he talked to other female idol 🤔," added another user.

Several other fans expressed similar sentiments, with some jokingly calling the KPop Demon Hunters' scene "unrealistic."

"The most unrealistic scene in the movie. A joint fan signing event. hahaha War will explode. BG fans will start slutshaming rumi and the other girls. Jealous incenls will have their meltdown. Everyone will compare the number of fans queuing for each group. 😂," said a netizen.

"Demons are more believable in this movie than two opposite gender idols doing this and their fans don’t bat an eye," wrote another netizen.

"This is so funny cause irl a bg and a gg having a joint signing would be considered an offense and a catastrophic event trucks and mass emails would be sent already," added a fan.

What is the plot of KPop Demon Hunters?

Expand Tweet

KPop Demon Hunters focuses on Huntrix, a fictional girl group comprising Rumi, Mira, and Zoey. On the surface, they’re global chart-toppers, but behind the fame, they moonlight as monster chasers using sound-based abilities to keep evil in check.

Meanwhile, the group's rival is Saja Boys, a new boy band, which is actually a front for their true selves—possessed beings. The boy band members are demons, all led by Jinu, a centuries-old soul aiming to sabotage Huntrix from the inside.

KPop Demon Hunters is now streaming on Netflix and is available in several languages, including English and Korean.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More