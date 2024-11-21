“Why is he so ready to fight” — Fans debate over BTS’ Jin’s attitude during recent appearances

On November 19, 2024, BTS' Jin appeared on KB Kpop's YouTube talk show, Leemujin Service, hosted by the 23-year-old South Korean singer and songwriter, Lee Mu-jin. During the interview, Lee Mu-jin brought up the BTS idol's mandatory military enlistment.

However, when the talk show host revealed that he had not yet fulfilled his mandatory enlistment, the Happy singer-songwriter jokingly raised his hand to hit him. The clip went viral online as fans discussed how Jin reacted the same way during Jonathan's KStar Next Door YouTube talk show.

One fan wrote on X:

"Like why is he so ready to fight"

Meanwhile, seeing the idol's recent behavior in these interviews, some netizens took to X to express how they found his attitude disrespectful.

"Just imagine If this was a female idol this kinda controversy would not be even a debate they would just automatically hate her and try to cancel her over it," one user stated.

"HE SHOULD BE IN JAIL OMG!!" another netizen remarked.

Fans, on the other hand, made light of the matter and said that the singer was ready to "smash" whenever the sensitive topic of his military enlistment was brought up. Some fans recalled how BTS' Jungkook hilariously reacted the same way towards his bandmate Jimin in their reality show, Are You Sure?!, while others shared how they loved this side of him.

"Seokjin reserves the right to talk about MS if you've gone inside and did your time in the camp otherwise he'll give u his heavy hand ready to smash without warning lol And I get him! How dare u touch a serious topic that u don't know nothing about!" one fan wrote.

"Didn't Jungkook do similar gesture to Jimin in one of the Are You Sure? episodes, and somehow got the beating for it? Normal people do that, for real. Anyway, Jin is always fun to watch." another fan said.

"Istg kpop stan's aren't even fans of their biases.. they just wanna hate on people they don't like. who puts so much effort into hating when you can put more effort into your biases," another fan added.

"Seriouslyyy I LOVE this side of him too skjdfksjdfksjklsk," one fan expressed.

"I think it's typically him, so funny," shared one user on X.

BTS' Jin makes his first-ever appearance as a solo artist on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show

BTS' Jin appeared on the popular Hollywood talk show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on November 21, 2024. This marked the Grammy-nominated musician's first solo appearance on American television. The duo played the "Respect Battle" on the show, where the BTS idol refused to take the seat until Jimmy Fallon took his seat.

The Running Wild singer-songwriter also taught Jimmy Fallon the Super Tuna hook dance step and talked about meeting his members outside the camp the day he was discharged from the military (June 12, 2024).

He also shared the reason for releasing the song, Super Tuna, on October 11, 2024, hilariously saying that he wrote the song in hopes of catching a Tuna fish someday as he has never been able to do so yet.

He also delivered a live performance of his latest single, Running Wild, at the show. Jimmy Fallon couldn't help but join in the fun when he spotted him belting out the lyrics of the latest track.

In other news, BTS' Jin served in the 5th Infantry Division of the Republic of Korea Army from December 13, 2022, to June 12, 2024. He was discharged after 18 months with the rank of Sergeant.

