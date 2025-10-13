“Why under SM”- Fans question Yim Si-wan’s label choice as Squid Game star confirms solo album debut under SM Entertainment

On Monday, October 13, SM Entertainment released an official announcement stating that the Squid Game actor and singer, Yim Si-wan, will be making his solo debut under the agency with an album release. According to the South Korean media outlet, OSEN, the agency is currently preparing for the debut and is working with the actor to finalize information regarding schedules and the album release date. Here's what the announcement read:&quot;Our label is preparing Im Si-wan's solo album and is currently coordinating details, including the release date.&quot;For those who are unaware, the actor terminated his contract with his previous agency, Plum A&amp;C, in August 2025, and has been working independently ever since. As per the report by OSEN, when Yim Si-wan was preparing the album, he was influenced by veteran South Korean singer Kangta, who is housed under SM Entertainment, and therefore decided to collaborate with the agency for his debut.When this news landed on the internet, many fans and netizens were confused about the same. While fans on one side were thrilled about the actor's entry into the music industry, some were skeptical about his choice of agency, SM Entertainment. Netizens pointed out the agency's alleged reputation for mistreating and underpromoting their artists, and advised against his choice of agency.Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;Why under SM&quot; said a fanHira the #1 Nctzen🇹🇷 @QeowhLINKWhy under SM🫩More fans and netizens reacted to the recent news of Yim Si-wan releasing his solo debut album under SM Entertainment.Sarah 🖤 93RS0N4 26.10.2025 | SPECIALS 6.3.26 @yutsieyuactorLINKOf all the company in sk, why SMnika @offthem4skLINKhubby find another company 🥺🥺 do it for me🥺 pls#JUSTICEFORYUMENGLONG @Xing_YeollieLINKOut of all other monstrosities bro chose the Devil himself. It’s like jumping from the frying pan into the fire.🌟 Blinking Star 🌟 @Blinking_Star19LINK@AboutMusicYT SM doesn't treat its artists well and doesn't promote their albums properly, so I'm afraid SM might do the same with Siwan. I just wish Siwan's first solo album with SM is successful.Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.Hadeseu❤️ @virgotiaaaLINK@kchartsmaster Should have just manage his acting bc sm need to properly manage their original singers firstnini ☽̶☾ EXO ☽̶☾ @bunnymye0nnie_LINKCan they care for their 82726272829+ artists firstWe Are One (i think) @kaibaeksgyuLINKlol why SM of all places 😩who are you? @ksoocuddlesLINKoh hunny get ready for ZERO promotionsAll you need to know about the South Korean actor and singer, Yim Si-wanYim Si-wan, otherwise known as Im Woong-jae, is a South Korean actor and singer who first debuted in the industry as a K-pop idol. He was under a K-pop boy band called ZE: A in 2010, who debuted with their first EP, Nativity. He was also part of the group's sub-unit called ZE: A - Five. Around 2012, he made small appearances in K-dramas like Moon Embracing the Sun, Man from the Equator, Standby, Waiting for Love, and more.He made his official debut in the acting industry in 2013 through the film The Attorney. He followed his career with two other drama series in 2014, Triangle and Misaeng: Incomplete Life. In 2016, he was also part of the Chinese-South Korean web drama, My Catman. He explored more genres in the year 2017 with works like One Line, The Merciless, The King in Love, and others.After another thriller drama called Hell Is Other People in 2019, he was cast in a film called Emergency Declaration in 2020. The movie led to his nominations for the Best Supporting Actor at several award shows, such as the 59th Baeksang Awards, 43rd Blue Dragon Film Awards, 58th Grand Bell Awards, and 16th Asian Film Awards. He won the same category at the 31st Buil Film Awards.Yim Si-wan's fame continued to increase with his following works, such as Run On in 2020, Tracer in 2022, and Boyhood in 2023. In 2024 and 2025, he was cast in the famous reality-show-based TV series, Squid Game, for the second and third seasons. Therefore, fans and netizens are thrilled about his new chapter as a solo artist with his upcoming debut under SM Entertainment.