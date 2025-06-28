5 K-dramas to watch if you liked Squid Game 3

Squid Game 3 released the six episodes on June 27, 2025, through Netflix. The series featured a star-studded cast, including Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-joon, Lee Byung-hun, Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-shin, Lee David, and others. It was helmed and penned by director Hwang Dong-hyuk.
The third installment of Squid Game follows the aftermath of a failed rebellion started by Seong Gi-hun and his friends in the second season. Following their return from the battlefield, Gi-bun goes into shock and accuses Dae-ho of the failure. Subsequently, the deadly game begins, and the players are determined to take home the hefty prize money.
The 8 Show, Sweet Home, Night Has Come, and other K-dramas to watch if you liked Squid Game 3
1) The 8 Show
Where to watch: Netflix
Cast: Ryu Jun-yeol, Chun Woo-hee, Park Jeong-min, Lee Yeol-eumm, and Park Hae-joon
The 8 Show is adapted from the webtoon Money Game and Pie Game, authored by Bae Jin-soo. It revolves around eight indebted people who participate in a strange game that changes their lives. According to the rules, individuals spend time and survive in the game to earn a huge amount of money. However, the process is hard, and the contestants have to cross the social ladder.
Similar to Squid Game 3, The 8 Show involves the concept of a deadly game that involves people losing their lives in order to earn a huge amount of money.
2) Sweet Home
Where to watch: Netflix
Cast: Song Kang, Lee Jin-wook, Lee Si-young, Lee Do-hyun, Go Min-si, Kim Nam-hee, and others
Sweet Home is adapted from the webtoon of the same name, authored by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan. It revolves around the reserved and lonely character Cha Hyun-soo, who is suffering from the effects of losing his family in an unfortunate accident. After moving to a new apartment, he is met with another obstacle. The humans started turning into strange creatures and monsters, and he tried his best to protect himself and his loved ones.
Similar to Squid Game 3, Sweet Home has three seasons, and it revolves around the protagonist trying to protect humanity amidst the increasing brutality of mankind.
3) Night Has Come
Where to watch: Apple TV, Rakuten Viki, Netflix, and Wavve
Cast: Lee Jae-in, Kim Woo-seok, Choi Ye-bin, Cha Woo-min, Ahn Ji-ho
The series Night Has Come follows the story of Yoosil High School students who are compelled to play a deadly mafia game during a field trip. They have to nominate one student to die in every round, or else they will be targeted. It showcases the class president, Kim Jun-hee, fighting in the survival game with the top student Jun-won.
Similar to Squid Game 3, Night Has Come has a similar pattern where the participants have to die in each round so that the game can continue.
4) Pyramid Game
Where to watch: Apple TV and TVING
Cast: Bo-na, Jang Da-a, Ryu Da-in, Kang Na-eon, Jung Ha-dam
The Pyramid Game is adapted from the webtoon of the same name, authored by Dalgonyak. It revolves around the students of Baekyeon Girls' High School who play a life-threatening game that works according to the popularity polls. The ranking system determines the individual who is going to get bullied in the school.
Similar to Squid Game 3, Pyramid Game involves the concept of a game and the negative impacts of belonging to the lowest section of society socially.
5) All Of Us Are Dead
Where to watch: Netflix
Cast: Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Lomon, Cho Yi-hyun
The drama All Of Us Are Dead revolves around a zombie outbreak at the high school. The place becomes a ground zero for zombies. Subsequently, the students fight their way to protect themselves and their friends. It is adapted from the webtoon of the same name, authored by Joo Dong-geun.
Similar to Squid Game 3, All of Us Are Dead involves the concept of betrayal, friendship, survival, and others.
All three seasons of Squid Game are available to stream on Netflix.