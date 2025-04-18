"Won't be watching this show anymore" — Fans disappointed as STARSHIP trainee Seokjun exits survival show, Debut's Plan despite popularity

Fans of the survival show Debut's Plan expressed disappointment following the sudden departure of STARSHIP Entertainment trainee June, aka Seokjun. Known for his consistent top rankings and growing popularity, Seokjun was widely considered a strong contender for the final lineup.

On April 17, STARSHIP Entertainment confirmed his withdrawal, citing personal reasons behind the trainee’s decision. The agency announced that he would not be appearing in the upcoming semi-final round scheduled for next week.

The news left viewers stunned, especially as Seokjun had built a solid fanbase over the course of the competition. Many took to social media to express frustration, with some stating they would no longer be watching the show. One fan tweeted,

"Wont be watching this show anymore."

"Is true that he needs more training but tbh he has the best star quality and he is a stan attractor so is a shame that he left," said one netizen.

"That's sad, he had so much potential, I truly hope he finds his confidence to come back somehow eventhough he's not going to be a #NewKids anymore," shared this fan.

"Thank you seok june for being the best friend ever to yonghoon! I will always love you and support your future no matter what! you will always have a special place in my heart THANK YOU SEOK JUNE," wrote an X user.

"Junnn seokjune, even though I just started following this svs and wanted to vote for you too because I saw your really cool acting in the drama imperfect game. Eehh this guy just left first TTTT," read a comment on X.

Fans shared their shock and frustration over Seokjun’s sudden exit from Debut’s Plan. Many questioned the timing and reasoning behind his departure, especially given his strong performance and visibility on the show. Speculations also began to surface regarding potential behind-the-scenes issues and his future with the agency.

"He is supposed to be the visual of the group we had seen his growth and this suddenly happen," wrote an individual on X.

"I heard that during the show's filming, starship still hadn't signed contracts with the trainees, so he might've been scouted by another company or just wanted to switch to acting," mentioned this viewer.

"Huhuhu why???? And I just want to ask, if Seok June doesn't continue his journey with NewKids, will he still be a Starship trainee?" posted this netizen.

"Thank you for giving your all while being on Debut's Plan following your dreams seok june :( it was a pleasure to admire you, i hope that we get to see your bright smile soon, we will keep supporting you, wherever you go," added this X user.

Starship Entertainment confirmed the news through an official statement on April 17. They said,

"We would like to inform you about trainee Seok June. Seok-Jun, who is currently appearing on [Debut's Plan], has decided to leave the program due to personal reasons. Therefore, we would like to inform you that we will not be participating in the semi-final stage starting next week."

Despite his exit, the agency requested fans to continue supporting Seokjun in his future endeavors.

"We apologize for delivering sad news to the fans who sent support for [Debut's Plan]. We ask for your continued support for trainee Seokjun. Thank you."

Seokjun is a South Korean trainee under STARSHIP Entertainment. He gained attention after participating in the agency’s 2025 boy group survival show Debut’s Plan.

Born on November 13, 2006, the 18-year-old joined the program after training for just one year, yet quickly rose as one of the most notable contestants. His charm, visuals, and consistent performance helped him secure top rankings throughout the show.

He was first introduced to the public on March 8, 2025, as part of the official contestant lineup. During the course of the competition, the trainee took part in multiple group releases, including NewKids on the STARSHIP. He was featured in songs like ImPerfect and New A.G.K. (Age, Gen, Kids) alongside other contestants, further showcasing his potential as an idol.

For the unversed, Debut’s Plan (데뷔스 플랜) is a 2025 reality survival show launched by STARSHIP Entertainment, aimed at forming their next boy group, NewKids. The competition showcases a lineup of trainees vying for a spot in the final seven-member team.

Debut’s Plan officially premiered on March 14, 2025, and airs weekly on Fridays at 9:30 pm KST through the show’s official YouTube channel. Over the course of its run, the series has captured the trainees' growth, challenges, and performances, building up to the debut of STARSHIP’s new boy group, NewKids.

While Debut’s Plan moves forward without him, Seokjun’s presence has already made a lasting impact. Many fans expressed support and hope for his return in a new form—whether as an idol, actor, or artist under another path.

