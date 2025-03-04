"Didn't they just put out KiiKii???" — Netizens divided as STARSHIP Entertainment announces new K-pop boy group

On March 3, 2025, STARSHIP Entertainment officially unveiled its new boy group by releasing a teaser video titled Debut's Plan on its social media channels. The group, dubbed NewKids on the STARSHIP, also launched its social media accounts, which featured its promotional schedule.

The promotional scheduler titled The Most Perfect Plan for Debut further revealed a comprehensive timeline featuring key releases leading until March 14, 2025. It included dance challenges, a highlight medley, and more, all designed to build anticipation for the group's official launch.

The launch of STARSHIP Entertainment's new boy group is generating significant buzz as the debut comes five years after the launch of their previous boy group, CRAVITY, in April 2020.

STARSHIP Entertainment sparked anticipation for its new boy group last summer by hosting auditions under the title 2025 New Kids On The STARSHIP.

The news generated a mixed response from netizens. A few netizens were angry with STARSHIP Entertainment for debuting a new group close to the debut of their girl group, KiiKii. A netizen was surprised at the announcement and wrote on X:

"didn’t they just put out KiiKii???"

Similar reactions ensued, with netizens criticizing STARSHIP Entertainment for not focussing on their upcoming girl group, KiiKii. One even described this trend as the "fast fashion of music."

"THEY JUST ANNOUNCED A GIRL GROUP WTF focus on one thing dude," wrote another netizen on X.

"Hold on..are they done with Kiiikiii promotions or what? Why distract everybody with this info this early? Let Kiiikiii have their moments first, a month or two at least maybe," remarked another fan.

" kpop companies really have no sense of priority and longevity and growth, marketing, artists wellbeing, development too... argh. this kpop industry system, ppl should stop being trainees too, too many of them at this point, no wonder h8ters say kpop is the fast fashion of music," reacted another netizen.

But amidst all the criticism, a few netizens expressed excitement about the news, looking forward to the new group from STARSHIP Entertainment.

"New era loading! Can’t wait to see what they bring!" wrote a fan on X.

"Wait im seated- cuz the creative team of kiiikiii ate so bad and I can’t stop listening to i do me… SSNB WE READY," commented another fan.

"That's awesome! Can't wait to see what these NewKids bring to the K-pop scene. Fresh talent is always exciting!" said another fan on X.

More about STARSHIP Entertainment's new girl group, KiiKii

The upcoming girl group from STARSHIP Entertainment, named KiiKii, has made a surprise debut with their prerelease single, I Do Me, along with its music video on February 16, 2025. As of this writing, the music video has garnered over 6,906,952 views on YouTube.

Following the release of the music video, KiiKii's official website went live, introducing the group's content and showcasing the members' profiles. The girl group, comprising five members—Jiyu, Leesol, Haum, Sui, and Kya—was officially presented after the music video was released.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, KiiKii expressed their excitement for their upcoming debut. The girls commented:

"We are all beyond excited just thinking about debuting! It feels like a dream come true for us."

According to the promotional schedule, NewKids on the STARSHIP's first official release is set for March 14 at 9:30 pm KST.

