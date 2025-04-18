"Wonder what their metrics are" - Fans react as Golden Disc Awards launch "Golden Chart", a monthly songs chart of Top 20 songs worldwide

On April 17, Golden Music announced the launch of 'Golden Chart,' a monthly music chart that maps the top 20 K-pop songs worldwide. The chart reportedly began mapping data from November 2024. A two-part summarized dataset of the Golden Chart was shared on Golden Music's social media. The first part showcased the top songs that charted from November 2024 to February 2025. The second part showcased the top 20 songs in the month of March 2025.

Fans took to X to celebrate the charting of their favourite artists. However, the metrics of the Golden Chart were not clearly defined. Fans picked up on these details and expressed their opinion and confusion. Here's what one X user wrote:

"Wonder what their metrics are. The number 2 song granted it was released 2 weeks earlier did not amass the streams and sales accumulated by RW. It peaked at 111 on BB excluding US and 195 on BB 200 global"

"Global streams and sales for singles? I kind of get the number 1 position, but the rest is confusing me coz how?" a fan wrote.

"What's their criteria for this because 2nd song didn't outdo rw" another fan replied.

"'based on global streams & sales' data taken from where?" a user wrote.

Artists like Tomorrow X Together, BTS' Jin, SEVENTEEN, KickFlip, and IVE, among others, were featured on the charts for January and February, respectively. Golden Music announced that the data is "based on a combination of streaming usage on global music platforms and album sales."

"What is the global music streaming platform they talk about? Does YouTube Music included?" a user wrote.

"So this is counted from 2025 releases" a fan wrote.

"What the critica of this "worldwide " when more than half aren't even charting any where" another user replied.

Which artists were featured on the Golden Chart by Golden Disc?

Artists like G-Dragon, Jennie, Rose, Treasure, NMIXX, aespa, THE BOYZ, Jisoo, BTS's j-hope and Jimin, ITZY, SEVENTEEN's Hoshi X Woozi, Hearts2Hearts, BABY MONSTER, and Le Sserafim were featured on the Golden Chart for the month of March 2025. These were 'the top 20 most loved K-pop songs worldwide,' according to the data shared by Golden Disc.

Golden Disc Awards are an annual award function that provides recognition to the most successful K-pop songs and artists in a year. The 39th edition of the awards was wrapped up in January this year.

Fans were happy to see their favourite artists rank at the top worldwide, however, this dataset also raises a few questions on the clarity of its data gathering resources. Amidst several music charts, both domestically and internationally, one might even wonder what is the purpose of having another music chart which more or less does the same job as others.

