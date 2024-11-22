“World tour is coming”- Fans speculate as BTS' Jin expresses his longing to travel every country with the entire group

BTS' Jin hosted the HAPPY Listening Party on November 22 to celebrate his recently released solo album. The listening party was conducted via STATIONHEAD. Kim Seokjin released his debut solo album, HAPPY, on November 15, 2024.

During the listening party, BTS' Jin expressed his desire to travel the world with all the members of the K-pop group. BTS' Jin said that he would discuss this with other members once they were back from military service.

“I really want to visit every single country. But when I think about traveling to every country, I think even a year won’t be enough. Later, when all our members get together, we’ll carefully discuss it and try our best to make sure no country is left out.”

After hearing Jin's desire to travel, many fans speculated about a BTS world tour following the members' reunion. As a result, fans filled the internet with anticipation regarding BTS' potential world tour, as mentioned by Jin. To express this sentiment, one X user wrote:

“Look at Seokjin understanding the concept of world tour maybe he could explain it in baby language to hybe who think only Asia & US are in this group. That BTS world tour is coming let the hunger games for tickets begin.”

Many other fans shared their speculations about BTS’ world tour in the near future. While one said the tour would be amazing, another said it would be the group's first world tour since 2018.

“This is everything to me. My dream to see them live in concert together.”- expressed a fan.

“we are already starting to talk about future bts activities... we might be back for real this time”- stated an admirer.

“that tour will be amazing, and I’m 100% ready to travel to see them”- commented another fan.

“This will be their first world tour since 2018……”- wrote an admirer.

Another fan said that the tour would be long as they would be traveling everywhere.

“Manifesting that this is what the world tour will look like.”- stated another fan.

“The next tour has to be long tbh especially if they plan to go "everywhere"”- remarked another admirer.

“Yess please please visit everywhere ..it doesn't matter if world tour take 3 years ya'll rest and visit ,rest and visit but visit to all of us..please”- wrote another fan.

“He’s hinting on that bts world tour…I see u Jin”- commented a fan.

BTS' Jin released his debut solo album HAPPY on November 15

Kim Seokjin released his debut solo album, HAPPY, on November 15, 2024. HAPPY's pre-release song, I'll Be There, debuted on October 25. The album was composed of six songs. Here is the track list for BTS' Jin's HAPPY:

Running Wild

I’ll Be There

Another Level

Heart On The Window

I Will Come to You

Falling

Following the release of his album, BTS' Jin hosted a ‘Happy’ Special Stage live two-day event for his fans on November 16 and 17. The streaming platforms for this event were Weverse app, Weverse web, and Weverse TV app.

Besides, another fan event is scheduled for November 24, 2024, which will be held at Lotte World Adventure Carousel. The event dubbed ‘Merry Run Around’ has been organized to celebrate the promotions of BTS’ Jin’s HAPPY.

