“Their friendship is such a special thing”: Fans react as Coldplay gives shoutout to BTS' Jin’s latest solo album ‘HAPPY’

On Thursday, November 21, the British rock band Coldplay gave a shoutout to BTS' Jin’s recently launched solo album, HAPPY. Coldplay showed their love and support for BTS' Jin's new release by sharing the HAPPY cover art on their X account and Instagram story. On X, Coldplay added a caption with the cover image that reads:

“We love HAPPY. Congrats + love to our brother Jin”

Kim Seokjin's followers were overjoyed to see Coldplay express their admiration for the K-pop idol. As a result, fans flooded the internet with appreciation for Jin and BTS' friendship with Coldplay. One X user stated:

“I've liked @coldplay long b4 I stanned @BTS_twt. I love so many of their songs. So to witness their friendship is such a special thing. There's a good reason why BTS look up to CP & that's bcoz they're not only great artists but genuine ppl. As for their fandom? Just awesome!”

Many other wholesome responses from BTS' Jin admirers were seen online. While many thanked Coldplay for showcasing their support for Kim Seokjin’s album, others referred to it as the ‘most wholesome friendship.’

“Coldplay Always supporting our boys and especially Seokjinie,” a fan stated.

“This is undoubtedly the purest and most wholesome friendship BTS have ever had with another artist I grew up listening to Coldplay so this is like my two worlds coming together,” expressed another fan.

“If there are 100 Jin lovers, I am one, if there are 2 Jin lovers, I am one and if there is 1 Jin lover, then you should know Coldplay got rid of me,” an admirer wrote.

Some fans referred to Coldplay and BANGTAN as family, while others anticipated a collaborative masterpiece between the two music acts.

“Coldplay + Bangtan = Family,” a fan said.

“Be the fans, be the artist... I'm so glad BTS have Coldplay and ARMYs have Coldplayers standing behind them. I really hope once BTS end their hiatus, both groups will create another masterpiece together again (I feel like crying... coz we never have huge support from outside our fandom like this. This truly make me feel like we are not alone)” stated another fan.

“We love you Coldplay and your music Thank you so much for your love for Jin and his music,” another admirer wrote.

“Aaaaaaaa. Literally Coldplay said: I'll be there for you,” a fan commented.

BTS' Jin’s first solo album HAPPY released on November 15

Kim Seokjin, aka Jin, released his inaugural solo record, HAPPY, on November 15, 2024. HAPPY’s pre-release single, I’ll Be There, came out on October 25.

The album featured a compilation of six songs. Here is a tracklist of BTS' Jin’s HAPPY:

Running Wild

I’ll Be There

Another Level

Heart On The Window

I Will Come to You

Falling

After launching his album, the BTS star, affectionately called "worldwide handsome," released seven remix tracks of Running Wild on November 19, 2024.

All tracks from BTS' Jin's new record debuted on the Spotify Global chart. As of November 21, Running Wild attained the eighth position on the global charts. Other tracks, including I’ll Be There, Heart On The Window, Another Level, Falling, and I Will Come to You, are ranked at spots #20, #99, #106, #115, and #124, respectively.

