“Wtf did JYPE do to their money?”- Fans react as GOT7's Yugyeom opens up about financial struggles during pandemic

On Wednesday, April 9, GOT7's Yugyeom sat down for an interview with Billboard for the corner, Artist Spotlight. During the same, the K-pop idol talked about several things including the experience of his world tour, his thoughts on the K-pop industry, his solo career, and more.

Ad

Since Yugyeom's audience was students from USC, he was asked to conclude the interview by sharing a few words with the group. At one point in his message to the students, the idol talked about how he earned the major income for his family, and how he struggled a lot during the pandemic as there was no source of income.

Yugyeom stated that the boredom urged him to gather his brothers to choreograph dance routines and make music on SoundCloud. He also added this was one of the main reasons he was able to sign with AOMG after his departure from his former agency, JYP Entertainment. When this landed on the internet, many criticized JYP Entertainment for the lack of financial support for their artists.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"Wtf did jype do to their money??"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"At that time he was only 23, being the breadwinner of his family with no schedule in sight must have been stressful for him. Now I see why he was so quick to find another company," said a fan on X.

"Being from a big 3 company whilst not seeing any funds coming in despite having two comebacks within that year is very f*cked…..like VERY f*cked," added another fan.

Ad

"During one of their highest selling album era? that company is a joke," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens criticized JYP Entertainment for their alleged lack of support to their artists.

"And once again this is why my beef with that company will never die," stated a fan.

"Got7 had a sold out world tour in 2019 wtf was jype doing with THEIR MONEY," added an X user.

Ad

"Wait .... I don't understand... was JYPE not paying him???" said a netizen.

"This actually breaks my heart…they had a successful cb literally a few months before…Over everything, I am truly grateful they left their company," commented another X user.

All you need to know about GOT7's Yugyeom and his recent solo activities

GOT7's Yugyeom or Kim Yu-gyeom is a South Korean singer-songwriter and dancer, who debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2014 alongside his fellow K-pop boy group members. He also stands as a member of the subunit under GOT7 called Jus2, which held one other member, the leader of the group, Jay B.

Ad

Ad

However, in Janaury 2021, the GOT7 members decided to depart from JYP Entertainment following the expiration of contract. The next month, the idol announced that he signed an exclusive contract with AOMG, a South Korean record label created by Jay Park in 2013. In June of the same year, the idol made his solo debut with the release of his first EP, Point of View: U.

Yugyeom released another single in March 2022 called Take You Down featuring Coogie. Additionally, he also kickstarted his solo world tour around the same time. In January 2023, he released a single, Ponytail, and a single album LOLO in July. After a five-stop tour in Europe around November 2023, the idol also released his first studio album, Trust Me, in February 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More